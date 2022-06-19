The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates NATO chief says to prepare for years-long war; battle in Luhansk drags on

Key updates
Update from key battlefields: Fears grow for trapped civilians in east
Smoke and flame rise after a military strike on a compound of Severodonetsk's Azot Chemical Plant on June 18. (Stringer/Reuters)
Updated June 19, 2022 at 2:05 a.m. EDT|Published June 19, 2022 at 2:04 a.m. EDT
No one knows how long the war in Ukraine will last, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, though he cautioned that the world should be prepared for a war that lasts for years.

Stoltenberg’s forecast, in an interview published Saturday in Germany’s Bild newspaper, comes as the United States and its allies are preparing for a drawn-out conflict. On the heels of a visit to Kyiv, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is critical to maintain visible support for Ukraine, even as “Ukraine fatigue is setting in.”

Control of Severodonetsk, in the eastern Luhansk region, has hung in the balance for days. Russian forces made “marginal gains” there recently, analysts said, even as the Ukrainian army said the enemy had stalled in some parts of the city. Russia has amassed reserves in the region in preparation for a large attack, according to Serhiy Haidai, Luhansk’s regional governor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video posted early Sunday local time that he had returned to the capital from a visit to the front lines in southern Ukraine. He said the mood among troops was certain. “They all do not doubt our victory,” he wrote in Ukrainian. “We will not give the south to anyone.”

Here’s what else to know

  • A former U.S. soldier who disappeared in Ukraine is alive, according to his family members, who said they have seen a video of him from after he was reportedly captured by Russian forces.
  • Three Russian missiles struck an oil depot in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday, injuring 11 people, according to the regional governor.
  • U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to meet with his E.U. counterparts this week to discuss putting pressure on Russian oligarchs.
