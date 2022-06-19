Russia-Ukraine war live updates NATO chief says to prepare for years-long war; battle in Luhansk drags on

No one knows how long the war in Ukraine will last, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, though he cautioned that the world should be prepared for a war that lasts for years.
Control of Severodonetsk, in the eastern Luhansk region, has hung in the balance for days. Russian forces made “marginal gains” there recently, analysts said, even as the Ukrainian army said the enemy had stalled in some parts of the city. Russia has amassed reserves in the region in preparation for a large attack, according to Serhiy Haidai, Luhansk’s regional governor.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video posted early Sunday local time that he had returned to the capital from a visit to the front lines in southern Ukraine. He said the mood among troops was certain. “They all do not doubt our victory,” he wrote in Ukrainian. “We will not give the south to anyone.”
Here’s what else to know
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: The United States hopes the West’s upcoming surge of military assistance to Ukraine — along with Russia’s increasing isolation on the world stage — will drain President Vladimir Putin’s will to fight. The danger of Russia swallowing its neighbor and having its revanchist ambitions emboldened is so high that Biden administration officials said they are willing to risk the global economic turmoil that could accompany a protracted war.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.