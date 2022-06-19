Russia-Ukraine war live updates NATO chief says to prepare for years-long war; battle in Luhansk drags on

As a battle for control of eastern Ukraine rages, many civilians are trapped. Russia will probably seize the key eastern city of Severodonetsk in coming weeks, Western defense analysts say. But it comes at a cost: The number of troops lost and equipment expended in that battle probably will hinder Moscow’s ability to mount new offensives elsewhere. Other Russian operations in the east have made little headway in recent weeks, according to U.S.-based analysts.

Here are updates from across the country:

Severodonetsk: Fears are growing for thousands of civilians trapped in this embattled eastern city; options to leave are limited because its bridges have been destroyed, and the Kremlin’s proposed evacuation route would take it deeper into Russian-occupied territory. The British Defense Ministry tweeted that Moscow has used such “humanitarian corridors” — in Ukraine and in Syria — to “manipulate the battlespace and impose the forced transfer of populations.” If trapped civilians don’t take up the offer, Russia will probably make less of a distinction between them and any Ukrainian military targets in the area.

Central Ukraine: Three Russian missiles struck an oil depot in the Dnipropetrovsk region in east-central Ukraine on Saturday, injuring 11 people, according to the regional governor. The missiles struck Novomoskovsk, a city near the confluence of the Dneiper River, and on the Kharkiv-Dnipropetrovsk railway and the Moscow-Crimea highway.

Kharkiv area: Russian forces are pushing Ukrainian troops away from occupied frontiers north of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, but have not made significant gains in doing so, leaving them vulnerable to Ukrainian counteroffensives, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank said in Saturday’s battlefield update. Russian missiles hit a gas processing plant and a number of homes in Izyum, a region to the southeast of Kharkiv, the regional governor said late Saturday.