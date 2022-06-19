Zelensky in Father’s Day message praises dads who defend Ukraine

Many countries around the world are celebrating Father’s Day on this third Sunday in June.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his close aides say 100 to 200 Ukrainian soldiers are dying virtually every day, with hundreds more injured.
In a wartime Father’s Day message, Zelensky, who has two children, praised fathers who “defend” Ukraine.
“Being a father is a great responsibility and a great happiness,” Ukraine’s leader said Sunday in an Instagram post. “It is strength, wisdom, motivation to go forward and not to give up. And no matter how difficult it is — to protect and defend the most precious. Thank you, our heroes.”
Zelensky has a daughter and a son. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper in April, he spoke fondly of his teenage daughter and joked that “without knocking the door, I can’t speak with my daughter.”
He told Tapper he wanted his children to remember him as “a human being that loved life to the fullest, and loved his family, and loved his motherland — definitely not a hero.”
The Ukrainian president’s post was accompanied by photos of men in Ukraine, some in military fatigues, others dressed as civilians, caring for their families in hospitals and underground bunkers.
In a few of the shots, fathers can be seen sending their children away in trains as they stay behind.
Officials in Kyiv have called for more weapons and ammunition from the West as they struggle to maintain control over areas of the east where the most intense fighting is underway.
Father’s Day was an opportunity for some to call for end to the war.
“On Father’s Day, we wish all the soldiers of Ukraine to return home as soon as possible with victory,” a post from Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said.
In an accompanying video, which features the logo of Ukraine’s State Border Service, a soldier tells the camera, “We are defending our country for the sake of our children.”
“We must end this war so that our children grow up under a peaceful sky and so that our children do not have to fight like us,” another adds.
On Thursday, Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, shared a video of a son reuniting with his father, who is in military fatigues. “We are doing everything we can to ensure that children will see their parents returning home from war,” the parliament’s caption said.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: No one knows how long the war in Ukraine will last, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, though he cautioned that the world should be prepared for a war that lasts for years. Stoltenberg’s forecast, in an interview published Saturday in Germany’s Bild newspaper, comes as the United States and its allies are preparing for a drawn-out conflict.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.