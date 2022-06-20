Five British men released from Taliban custody

Placeholder while article actions load

KABUL — Five British men held by the Taliban have been released, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office said in a statement Monday. Taliban leaders in Kabul did not immediately comment on why the government released the men after holding them for months. One American was also held, and it is unclear if he has also been freed.

Arrests of foreigners by the Taliban began late last year and continued for months as its leadership cracked down on activists and foreigners accused of working in the country without proper documentation.

The official charges against the detainees were never made public, but a Taliban intelligence officer said most were arrested on suspicion of espionage or involvement in helping Afghans flee the country, an activity that is charged as human trafficking. The officer spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

“This is good news,” a senior Taliban member told The Post. “We are not aiming to detain foreign nationals,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the subject ahead of an official statement from the group’s leadership.

The senior Taliban member said the foreign nationals “were detained for breaching the law and violating Afghan culture,” but he said he was not aware of any further details on specific charges or what secured their release.

“We have had ongoing conversations” with the United States and Britain about the detained foreigners, and “we came to some sort of a compromise,” he said, declining to elaborate.

Two other foreign nationals held by the Taliban were released earlier this year. A Canadian woman was freed in March after roughly a month in custody, and two journalists working for the United Nations were released in February after being held for about a week.

