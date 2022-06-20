Last month, China imported more Russian crude oil than ever before

Placeholder while article actions load

China’s imports of Russia crude oil hit a record of 8.42 million metric tons in May, as Chinese buyers take advantage of discounted prices as part of Beijing’s pledge to continue normal economic ties with Russia despite the geopolitical fallout over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight A rise of 55 percent year-on-year in May meant Russian imports overtook Saudi Arabia to become China’s largest single source of crude for the month, according to data from Chinese customs released on Friday. In April, Saudi oil accounted for 21 percent of China’s total imports versus 15 percent for Russian sourced fuel, according to analysis from Cinda Securities.

Over the first 100 days of the war, China has become the world’s leading buyer of Russian fossil fuels, as many Western nations cut back on Russian oil and gas to impose economic costs on the Kremlin for invading Russia.

The recent ramp up of imports is a reversal of a period of low purchases immediately after Russia invaded, when Chinese buyers remained cautious about the risks of being sanctioned.

The Western pressure campaign led to a 15 percent decrease in overall Russian fuel exports in May, but high prices globally mean that Russia’s brought in 93 billion euros ($97 billion) from the beginning of the invasion until early June, according to an estimate from the Finland-based Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

China, despite an official position of neutrality over the war in Ukraine, has repeatedly stated that its close partnership with Russia remains unchanged. The Chinese Foreign Ministry regularly blames the United States and NATO for the war and considers Western sanctions against Russia illegal.

Even so, Chinese shipments of technology goods like smartphones and laptops have plummeted since the war began. In private, Chinese officials say Beijing is only willing to extend assistance to Russia so long as it is not sanctioned.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin put on a show of solidarity with a phone call on Xi’s birthday, June 15, in which the Chinese leader hailed steady progress in the bilateral relationship and reaffirmed support for Russia’s “core interests concerning sovereignty and security.”

The reaffirmation of close ties drew a rebuke from the United States. “Nations that side with Vladimir Putin will inevitably find themselves on the wrong side of history,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Speaking on Friday at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Xi hailed the “high resilience and ingenious potential” of China-Russia cooperation. Putin responded by stating that the relationship with China is powered by the long-term potential for the partnership, rather than “recent geopolitical events.”

Most Russian oil imports to China are delivered by the Eastern-Siberia Pacific Ocean Oil Pipeline operated by state-controlled Transneft Far East. Seaborn shipments have also risen in recent months as refineries seek to take advantage of relatively low prices.

Discounted Russian oil shipments have created an opportunity for China to restock national strategic petroleum reserves, with Bloomberg reporting in May that talks between the two governments to replenish stockpiles were ongoing.

Lyric Li in Seoul and Vic Chiang in Taipei contributed to this report.

