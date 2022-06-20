Israel leader to dissolve Knesset as coalition fails and new elections planned

TEL AVIV — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced on Monday that they plan to dissolve the Knesset next week, triggering the path for a fifth round of general Israeli elections in less than four years.
Bennett and Lapid said in a joint statement that they had “exhausted options to stabilize” their coalition, which is made up of an ideological kaleidoscope of parties — including left wing peaceniks, right wing pro-settlers, and, for the first time in Israeli history an Arab Islamist party — which united a year ago by their desire to oust then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
For weeks, that coalition has been teetering on the brink of collapse as members, including in Bennett’s Yamina party, have been defecting, stripping the government of its majority and its ability to pass legislation.
In an effort to accelerate the coalition’s demise earlier this month, Netanyahu rallied his party and other usually pro-settler members of the opposition to vote down a usually uncontroversial measure that enables civilian law to be applied to Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.