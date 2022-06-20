The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine awaits ‘truly historic’ week; Turkey meeting with NATO hopefuls

The European Union's special representative for human rights Eamon Gilmore said June 19 that war crime committed in Ukraine will be thoroughly investigated. (Video: Reuters)
June 20, 2022
This week will be a “truly historic” one for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday, as it awaits a decision on whether it will be granted candidate status in its bid to join the European Union. The European Council is set to make the decision after a summit Thursday and Friday.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will host a meeting in Brussels with officials from Finland, Sweden and Turkey, according to Finland’s presidential office. Ankara has objected to the two Nordic countries’ accession to the alliance. The pair, which often move together diplomatically and militarily, said concerns over Russian aggression pushed them to seek membership.

