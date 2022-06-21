Ben Stiller tells Zelensky in Ukraine: ‘You’re my hero’

Actor and humanitarian envoy Ben Stiller met in Ukraine with refugees and officials including President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday as part of his visit to the region on World Refugee Day.
Stiller, the “Zoolander” star and goodwill ambassador for the U.N. refugee agency, also met with U.S. ambassador Bridget A. Brink in Lviv and visited the cities of Irpin and Makarov near Kyiv.
Good Lviv meeting with @Refugees Goodwill Ambassador @BenStiller, who brings much-needed attention to humanitarian needs during the largest and fastest humanitarian crisis in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/ssIjKexQuz— Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) June 20, 2022
Stiller marveled to fellow actor Zelensky, who played Ukraine’s president on television before becoming the country’s real-life leader, about “the way that you’ve rallied the country — the world.”
He added, “You quit a great acting career for this.”
Zelensky replied, “Not so great as you!”
Stiller had earlier visited with Ukrainian refugees in Poland, which has taken in more than 1 million Ukrainians who were forced to flee their homes because of the war. He said his aim there was to stand in solidarity with the refugees there and worldwide, and to bring more attention to the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
“People have shared stories about how the war has changed their lives — how they’ve lost everything and are deeply worried about their future,” Stiller said in a statement.
He continued: “Protecting people forced to flee is a collective global responsibility. We have to remember this could happen to anyone, anywhere.”
Stiller is not the only celebrity to visit Ukraine. Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit in April to the city of Lviv — which has been relatively spared from the heavy fighting and shelling in other parts of the country — where she met with children and refugees and was spotted at cafes by locals. (While millions have been forced out of Ukraine’s borders because of the war, millions more have been displaced domestically.)
Jolie, a U.N. special envoy for refugees, was there on a personal basis rather than on an official U.N. visit. Stiller’s trip was organized by the U.N. refugee agency.
The war in Ukraine has pushed global displacement to record levels, a “tragic milestone,” the agency said this month, at which point more than 100 million people had been forced to flee their homes — more than 1 percent of humanity.
The invasion has triggered the fastest forced-displacement crisis since World War II, it said. In addition to other emergency situations in Afghanistan, Africa and elsewhere, the invasion has “pushed the figure over the dramatic milestone,” the agency said.
Jennifer Hassan and Sammy Westfall contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: This week will be a “truly historic” one for Ukraine, President Zelensky said Sunday, as it awaits a decision on whether it will be granted candidate status in its bid to join the European Union. The European Council is set to make the decision after a summit Thursday and Friday.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.