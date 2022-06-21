How Kaliningrad, Russian territory surrounded by NATO, is tangled in the Ukraine war

Sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland — both of whom are European Union and NATO members — Kaliningrad sits on the southern coast of the Baltic Sea. It receives much of its supplies via routes through Lithuania and Belarus.

The Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, located hundreds of miles west of the rest of the country, is the latest flash point between Moscow and the rest of Europe as the fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war reverberates beyond Ukraine.

Lithuania said in mid June that it will bar the transit of Kaliningrad-bound goods sanctioned by the E.U., including coal, metals and construction materials, through its territory. The Kremlin called the move “unprecedented and illegal,” and is reportedly set to summon the E.U.'s top diplomat in Moscow to complain.