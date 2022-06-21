How Kaliningrad, Russian territory surrounded by NATO, is tangled in the Ukraine war

The Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, located hundreds of miles west of the rest of the country, is the latest flash point between Moscow and the rest of Europe as the fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war reverberates beyond Ukraine.
Lithuania said in mid June that it will bar the transit of Kaliningrad-bound goods sanctioned by the E.U., including coal, metals and construction materials, through its territory. The Kremlin called the move “unprecedented and illegal,” and is reportedly set to summon the E.U.'s top diplomat in Moscow to complain.
Here’s what to know about this isolated Russian exclave and how it is tangled up in the war in Ukraine.