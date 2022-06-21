The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Fears of ‘large-scale offensive’ in Luhansk as Russia advances

A Ukrainian tank in Severodonetsk, in the Luhansk region, this month. (Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP)
Updated June 21, 2022 at 3:42 a.m. EDT|Published June 21, 2022 at 3:15 a.m. EDT
Ukraine faces an increasingly grim fight in the Luhansk region, where Ukrainian officials warn that Russia is staging heavy military equipment.

Taking full control of the city of Severodonetsk in Luhansk would deliver a key victory to Russia — and bring its forces closer to fulfilling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal of overpowering the Donbas region.

