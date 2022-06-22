Earthquake hits Afghanistan, killing at least 285 and flattening homes

Placeholder while article actions load

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — A massive earthquake has struck eastern Afghanistan overnight Wednesday killing hundreds and flattening homes, when many people were sleeping. Its epicenter was in the mountainous region near the country’s border with Pakistan and about 27 miles away from the city of Khost, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGC), which put the magnitude at 5.9.

Tremors were also felt in Pakistan and India, according to the Pakistan Seismological Centre.

At least 285 people have been killed and hundreds injured, with the death toll expected to rise as information continues to unfold in the remote region.

The province of Paktika was hardest hit, with 255 killed and 500 wounded, according to Muhammad Nasim Haqqani, a spokesman of the National Disaster Management Authority Afghanistan. He told The Washington Post at least 25 people were also killed in the Khost province and five others in the eastern Nangahar province.

Amir Hakim Tanai, a Kabul-based official of the International Red Cross (ICRC) in Afghanistan told The Post that “in the worst hit province of Paktika, the death toll could rise above 300.” He added that field officials were en route to collect information and aid in the rescue efforts.

A Taliban government spokesman, Bilal Karimi, tweeted that the country would welcome help from international organizations.

“Last night, a severe earthquake killed and injured hundreds of our countrymen and destroyed dozens of houses in the four districts of Paktika province,” he said. “All aid agencies are urged to send their teams to the area immediately so that further catastrophe could be prevented.”

The Taliban’s government has largely not been internationally recognized by Western countries since it came to power, in August 2021, following the rapid departure of U.S. and western forces. It has implemented conservative social values and cracked down on social rights while seeking foreign aid.

The earthquake is about 500 km northeast of where a deadly earthquake in 2008 killed 166 people with a magnitude of 6.4, according to the USGC.

The prime minister of neighboring Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif tweeted he was “deeply grieved” to learn about the earthquake. “People in Pakistan share the grief & sorrow of their Afghan brethren,” he said, adding that Pakistani authorities were working to support those devastated by the quake.

Suliman reported from London and Hussain from Islamabad.

