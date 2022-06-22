New Pew poll: International views on NATO, U.S. rise; Russia decline

In a time of crisis, the international image of the United States, NATO and Russia has shifted — with views on Russia plunging and views of the United States and NATO remaining positive, even increasing, a new Pew study of 18 nations found.
Overall, Russia saw a steep decline in its favorability since 2020. All 18 countries surveyed recorded all-time low shares in positive opinions of the nation — even as the nation was already seen in a relatively unfavorable light.
A median of 85 percent across nations saw Russia unfavorably this year. In the United States, positive views of Russia dropped from 15 percent in 2020 to 7 percent this year.
Confidence in the nation’s leader, Vladimir Putin, took a shot too – reaching a two-decade low in the majority of the places surveyed. Only a median of 9 percent across nations had confidence in Putin to “do the right thing regarding world affairs.”
Sixty percent felt the same about Biden, even as his ratings dropped across most countries over the year.
Among 11 NATO-member states and Sweden, a median of two-thirds held positive views of the military alliance. Swedish attitudes of NATO have grown incrementally positive over the past six years. In 2016, only 58 percent of Swedes surveyed had favorable views of NATO; the number gradually increased to around 70 percent in 2021. Even over the weeks of surveying in 2022, the numbers grew further – from 77 percent around early March, to 84 percent in mid-April.
Views of the United States remained largely positive at around 60 percent, the poll found. But while a median of 79 percent found the United States to be “a reliable partner,” a similar percentage described U.S. partisan conflicts as strong or very strong. In most countries surveyed, views of the United States’ reliability as a partner strengthened over the year – including by 25 percent in South Korea.
In Poland, ratings of the United States are at an all-time high; only 3 percent of those surveyed had an unfavorable view of the nation. That compares to over 30 percent with unfavorable U.S. views in Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, for example.
The Pew Research Center highlighted Poland, which the center said had seen a “dramatic shift in attitudes” since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ninety-four percent of Poles surveyed have “no confidence at all” in Putin and see Russia as a major threat — with the latter up from 65 percent in 2018.
At the same time, Poland, which was formerly part of the Soviet Union’s Eastern Bloc and is now a member of both NATO and the E.U., logged record high views on the United States, E.U and NATO.
Associate Director of Global Attitudes Research Jacob Poushter told The Post that “Polish attitudes towards foreign affairs are affected by domestic political considerations."
He said that generally, people who hold unfavorable views of the ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) tend to see the E.U. more favorably, and say the 27-member bloc promotes prosperity and respects Polish values. And the same is true of the converse.
The 2022 Global Attitudes Survey data collection spanned nearly 20,000 adults across 18 countries – including Canada, Sweden, Singapore, Israel, Poland and France – between mid-February and mid-May, with data collection in most countries beginning the day or shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The United States was also surveyed on views of Russia and NATO.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Following Russian forces’ capture of a strategically important village near Lysychansk and Severodonetsk on Tuesday, the fate of the Luhansk region hangs in the balance as Ukrainian officials warn that the coming days could shape the outcome of the war.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.