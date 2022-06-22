Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia closes in on Lysychansk; Zelensky rallies support for E.U. candidacy

2:08 a.m.

Like a U.S. lawmaker whipping votes in Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is opening his Rolodex this week and dialing leaders across Europe, lobbying for votes in favor of Ukraine’s candidacy to the European Union. On Tuesday, Zelensky said he spoke with at least nine E.U. premiers — a third of the bloc’s members and “a marathon of phone conversations.”

“We are increasing the number of those who stand for Ukraine’s candidacy,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. The European Council is expected to decide whether to grant Ukraine E.U. candidate status at a summit this week. Zelensky has called the coming days “truly historic” for his country, and he has sought to wield his growing international clout to get Ukraine fast-tracked through the accession process.

“I will do my best to ensure that the historic decision of the European Union is adopted,” he said. “This is important for us.”

Reis Thebault , National and breaking news reporter