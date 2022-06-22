The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia closes in on Lysychansk; Zelensky rallies support for E.U. candidacy

A man rides among debris on June 21 in Lysychansk, a Ukrainian-held city near Severodonetsk that was heavily shelled by Russian forces. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)
Updated June 22, 2022 at 2:15 a.m. EDT|Published June 22, 2022 at 2:06 a.m. EDT
Following Russian forces’ capture of a strategically important village near Lysychansk and Severodonetsk on Tuesday, the fate of the Luhansk region hangs in the balance as Ukrainian officials warn that the coming days could shape the outcome of the war. Russian troops heavily shelled Lysychansk and advanced from the city’s south — a maneuver that U.S.-based analysts say marks a “clear setback” for Kyiv’s forces. Fighting may reach the outskirts of Lysychansk soon, they say.

Ahead of the European Commission summit this Thursday and Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is conducting a marathon session of calls with leaders across the continent to lobby for votes in favor of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Zelensky pledged to keep on dialing to maximize his country’s chance of being granted E.U. candidate status.

2:08 a.m.
Reis Thebault: Like a U.S. lawmaker whipping votes in Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is opening his Rolodex this week and dialing leaders across Europe, lobbying for votes in favor of Ukraine’s candidacy to the European Union. On Tuesday, Zelensky said he spoke with at least nine E.U. premiers — a third of the bloc’s members and “a marathon of phone conversations.”“We are increasing the number of those who stand for Ukraine’s candidacy,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. The European Council is expected to decide whether to grant Ukraine E.U. candidate status at a summit this week. Zelensky has called the coming days “truly historic” for his country, and he has sought to wield his growing international clout to get Ukraine fast-tracked through the accession process.“I will do my best to ensure that the historic decision of the European Union is adopted,” he said. “This is important for us.”
