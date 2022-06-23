The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Dwindling resources may slow Russia, U.K. says; E.U. leaders meet on Kyiv’s candidacy

Ukrainian forces travel away from the battle-torn eastern city of Lysychansk. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Updated June 23, 2022 at 2:01 a.m. EDT|Published June 23, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk — Ukraine’s two footholds in the eastern Luhansk region — are the sites of “hellish battles” against Russia, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said. Moscow’s forces are gathering near a village south of Lysychansk that was captured this week, he said, in a possible attempt to cut off the remaining defenses there. Russian missile attacks continued to hit the rest of Ukraine, with strikes reported near Kharkiv in the north and Mykolaiv in the south.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said U.K. intelligence believes Russia’s momentum could slow in the coming months as the Kremlin exhausts its resources, according to Reuters. The West must help “reverse" Ukraine’s battlefield losses and support Kyiv’s forces in mounting counterstrikes, he said ahead of a major NATO summit next week.

2:00 a.m.
Reis Thebault: During a Q&A with Canadian students on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked about his historical and fictional role models, the inquirer noting that he has drawn comparisons to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and hero of the wizarding world Harry Potter. Zelensky, former comedian and television star, seized on the mention of the Boy Who Lived without missing a beat: “Thank you for these kind of comparisons,” he told the crowd, smiling. “Harry Potter is better than Voldemort, and we know who is Voldemort in this war, and who is Harry Potter, so we know how the war will end.”This was also not the first time the arch-villain of J.K. Rowling’s book series has been invoked to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin. In March, Ukraine’s official Instagram page promoted murals depicting Zelensky and Putin cosplaying Potter and Voldemort.
