European Union leaders expected to back ‘candidate status’ for Ukraine

BRUSSELS — E.U. leaders meeting Thursday are expected to grant Ukraine candidate status, a symbolic win for Kyiv amid its war with Russia and the formal start of a process to join the bloc that could take decades.
Though candidate status does not confer membership — and surprise objections are still possible, as all 27 member states must agree to the move — Ukrainian and E.U. diplomats believe Thursday will mark a historic step and send an important signal to Russia.
The Kremlin falsely claims that Ukraine is not a real country and wants to bring it into Russia’s sphere of influence by force. A pathway to membership in the E.U. sends the message that Ukraine is a very real country with a future of its choosing, diplomats said.
It is also a morale boost for Ukrainians as the war drags through its fourth month. Being an official candidate for membership is a “gesture of trust,” and a sign “that the E.U. believes that Ukraine can do this,” said Vsevolod Chentsov, the head of Ukraine’s mission to the E.U.
The European Commission last week recommended candidate status Ukraine and Moldova and laid out six steps for the country to meet to move forward. Among them: implementing laws to ensure the selection of qualified judges; limiting the influence of oligarchs; and improving its track record on investigations, prosecutions and convictions for corruption.
