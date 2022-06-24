British Conservative Party chair quits after new election losses

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — The chairman of the ruling Conservative Party resigned on Friday after the party lost two seats on the same night, saying that “somebody must take responsibility.” Oliver Dowden’s stunning resignation came shortly after results were announced in two special parliamentary elections. The Conservatives lost both seats, a blow for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership following months of scandal.

“Yesterday’s Parliamentary by-elections are the latest in a run of very poor results for our party,” Dowden wrote in a letter to the British prime minister.

“Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings,” he wrote. “We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.”

Johnson’s Conservatives have been struggling in the polls following revelations that he and his staff broke covid-19 lockdown rules — Johnson is the first British prime minister to be fined while in office — and a cost of living crisis.

Johnson recently won a cliffhanger no-confidence vote in his leadership, called by disgruntled colleagues who wanted to oust him. Under the rules of the Conservative Party, another vote cannot be called for a year, but those rules could be changed.

Two special parliamentary elections were triggered by high-profile resignations by Conservative lawmakers. Tiverton and Honiton's ex-lawmaker Neil Parish resigned after he was caught watching pornography in the House of Commons. Wakefield's Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

The Conservatives lost the Tiverton and Honiton seat, which had voted Conservative for over a century, to the centrist Liberal Democrats.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Labour Party won Wakefield constituency in northern England — part of the once staunchly Labour “red wall” area in the north that Johnson’s Conservatives won in the 2019 general election with the pledge to “get Brexit done.”

Johnson, who is in Rwanda for the Commonwealth heads of government summit, said on Thursday that it would be “crazy” for him to resign if his party lost both seats.

