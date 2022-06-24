Russia-Ukraine war live updates Ukraine to withdraw troops from besieged Severodonetsk

Ukraine will withdraw its troops defending Severodonetsk, the embattled eastern city that is the locus of Russia’s war effort, a local leader said. Moscow has shelled the city heavily and continuously for four months, regional governor Serhiy Haidai wrote on Telegram early Friday, adding that it made no sense to keep fighters in such a heavily compromised position. Troops in neighboring Lysychansk also face potential encirclement by Kremlin forces.
The setbacks in eastern Ukraine are in contrast to Kyiv’s recent wins off the battlefield. A visibly delighted President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated “victory” Thursday after the European Union decided to grant Ukraine membership candidate status. The move is only a first step in a lengthy process, but E.U. accession is a major Ukrainian goal. “This decision is not only for Ukraine,” he said. “This is the biggest step towards strengthening Europe that could be taken right now.”
