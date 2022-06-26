The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky defiant amid aerial assaults; Biden in Germany for G-7 summit

Updates from key battlefields: Ukraine pummeled as Moscow advances in east
A man walks through rubble in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk on June 22. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Updated June 26, 2022 at 2:25 a.m. EDT|Published June 26, 2022 at 2:06 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained defiant in the face of what military analysts called an “abnormally large” barrage of nearly 50 Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Saturday. The onslaught continued Sunday morning, and Kyiv’s mayor reported several explosions. “No Russian missiles, no strikes can break the morale of Ukrainians,” Zelensky said during his nightly address, vowing to liberate every Ukrainian city occupied by Russia.

President Biden is attending the Group of Seven summit beginning Sunday in Germany, and will meet Sunday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss the Russian invasion. Zelensky renewed his appeal for additional military assistance from the West, particularly air defense systems. These should not be “in training areas or storage facilities, but in Ukraine, where they are now needed,” he said.

