Stands collapse at a Colombia bullfight, with deaths and major injuries

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Several stories of stands collapsed in an improvised bullring in central Colombia on Sunday, leaving five people dead and dozens injured — figures that might increase within the coming hours — as terrified spectators were trapped in the rubble. The tragedy took place in El Espinal, a small town located some 95 miles from Bogotá.

Footage of the collapse quickly went viral on social media. It showed dozens of people teasing and playing around with a wounded bull during a popular event commonly known as corraleja. Suddenly, three levels of stands pancaked to the ground. Hundreds of men, women and children were caught underneath. As people screamed, some jumped out of their seats and rushed to help, trying to heave wood and other debris aside.

Hector Ortiz, 64, could not believe the scene he was witnessing. After a woman next to him shouted “That balcony is about to fall down!” he watched the stands begin to cave in one after another, like domino chips.

“After the first balcony collapsed, it pulled the next one, and so on, and so on. It was the gate the bulls go through that stopped the collapse. Otherwise we’d be talking about a much bigger tragedy,” Ortiz told The Washington Post.

Every year, the mayor’s office as well as private parties organize San Pedro’s festivities. The bullring is erected for a spectacle that was originated on the Caribbean coast when Colombia was a Spanish colony. Unlike traditional Spanish bullfighting, though, the bulls are wounded but not usually killed after a corraleja, and members of the public are invited to run around with the animal still in the ring.

In towns such as El Espinal, the event has evolved to become a popular show.

The bullring there was built with gadua bamboo, and its multiple levels were packed with spectators. “A gadua bamboo structure is pretty unstable. Organizers should have foreseen this could happen,” said Luis Fernando Velez, head of the regional Civil Defense.

Velez said 50 volunteers from the Civil Defense were working to transfer more than 70 injured spectators from the bullring to the town’s one hospital. Firefighters and police also started arriving to help with the rescues. The local health system sent a “red alert” to the community.

On Twitter, Colombia President Iván Duque called for a prompt investigation and expressed concern for the victims.

Among the missing were children who had been beside their parents at the bullring when the structure gave way, Velez said.

The incident recalled a similar corralejas disaster in the Caribbean town of Sincelejo in 1980. Over 500 people died and more than 2,000 were wounded when the makeshift stands there collapsed.

“This had already happened before in Sincelejo,” tweeted Gustavo Petro, who will take office as president in August. “I request local authorities to refrain from authorizing more spectacles with the death of persons or animals.”

Petro sparked outrage when he was mayor of Bogotá and forbade bullfighting. On Sunday he seemed ready to wage the same battle nationally.

Having witnessed the afternoon’s deaths and injuries first hand, Ortiz is predicting, “I think this is the end for corralejas in El Espinal.”

