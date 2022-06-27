War in Ukraine
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

G-7 leaders seek price cap on Russian oil to ‘starve’ Putin’s war effort

By
and 
 
June 27, 2022 at 4:23 a.m. EDT
President Biden arrives in Munich on June 25 for the Group of Seven summit. (Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg News)
Placeholder while article actions load

TELFS, Austria— President Biden and his Group of Seven counterparts plan to unveil additional economic measures Monday to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine — including an effort to set a global price cap for Russian oil shipments.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

The expected announcement comes on the day that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the gathering virtually, increasing the pressure on the G-7 to continue its unified front to hold Russia accountable.

In a conference call with reporters, a senior administration official said the leaders were finalizing details but “very close” to urgently directing their nations’ relevant cabinet ministers to create a system to set a global price cap for Russian oil shipments to countries outside of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and other G-7 nations.

“The goal here is to starve Russia, starve Putin, of his main source of cash and force down the price of Russian oil to help blunt the impact of Putin’s war at the pump,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity based on terms set for the briefing call.

Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold imports to deny Putin revenue for Ukraine war

Russia defaulted Monday on its foreign currency debt for the first time in more than a century, a result of the already stringent Western sanctions imposed in the early weeks of the war. The last time Russia defaulted on its foreign debt was during the Bolshevik Revolution in 1918.

Many details remained unclear, however, including what the price cap will be, how it will work, and how long it will take the leaders to come to a final agreement and implement the plan.

Tensions between the leaders have already emerged on how to implement such measures.

French President Emmanuel Macron has argued that any price cap should include gas, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that an oil price cap would work only if all purchasers are onboard. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, meanwhile, voiced concerns about any steps that might increase already rising gas prices.

Johnson, Trudeau joke about going shirtless to threaten Putin with ‘our pecs’

When pressed on specifics of the price cap plan, the senior administration official said that “what leaders are likely to articulate here is a set of shared objectives.”

“Those objectives are denying Russia’s energy revenues, their resources to continue to wage war, and also to minimize the spillovers on the rest of the economy, minimize the disruption on global energy markets, minimize the impact for consumers in the United States and around the world,” the official said.

In addition, the leaders plan to announce measures targeting Russian military production and supply chains; new tariffs on certain Russian goods; and additional sanctions on those responsible for human rights abuses, including war crimes and profiteering.

A statement released by the Biden administration said that, having already stripped Russia of its “most favored nation” trading status, the United States plans to implement higher tariffs on more than 570 groups of Russian products worth roughly $2.3 billion to Russia.

Biden says America is leading. On abortion, Europeans disagree.

Loading...