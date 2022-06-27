G-7 leaders seek price cap on Russian oil to ‘starve’ Putin’s war effort

TELFS, Austria— President Biden and his Group of Seven counterparts plan to unveil additional economic measures Monday to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine — including an effort to set a global price cap for Russian oil shipments.
In a conference call with reporters, a senior administration official said the leaders were finalizing details but “very close” to urgently directing their nations’ relevant cabinet ministers to create a system to set a global price cap for Russian oil shipments to countries outside of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States and other G-7 nations.
“The goal here is to starve Russia, starve Putin, of his main source of cash and force down the price of Russian oil to help blunt the impact of Putin’s war at the pump,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity based on terms set for the briefing call.
Russia defaulted Monday on its foreign currency debt for the first time in more than a century, a result of the already stringent Western sanctions imposed in the early weeks of the war. The last time Russia defaulted on its foreign debt was during the Bolshevik Revolution in 1918.
Many details remained unclear, however, including what the price cap will be, how it will work, and how long it will take the leaders to come to a final agreement and implement the plan.
Tensions between the leaders have already emerged on how to implement such measures.
French President Emmanuel Macron has argued that any price cap should include gas, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that an oil price cap would work only if all purchasers are onboard. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, meanwhile, voiced concerns about any steps that might increase already rising gas prices.
When pressed on specifics of the price cap plan, the senior administration official said that “what leaders are likely to articulate here is a set of shared objectives.”
“Those objectives are denying Russia’s energy revenues, their resources to continue to wage war, and also to minimize the spillovers on the rest of the economy, minimize the disruption on global energy markets, minimize the impact for consumers in the United States and around the world,” the official said.
In addition, the leaders plan to announce measures targeting Russian military production and supply chains; new tariffs on certain Russian goods; and additional sanctions on those responsible for human rights abuses, including war crimes and profiteering.
A statement released by the Biden administration said that, having already stripped Russia of its “most favored nation” trading status, the United States plans to implement higher tariffs on more than 570 groups of Russian products worth roughly $2.3 billion to Russia.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained defiant in the face of what military analysts called an “abnormally large” barrage of nearly 50 Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Saturday. The onslaught continued Sunday morning, and Kyiv’s mayor reported several explosions. “No Russian missiles, no strikes can break the morale of Ukrainians,” Zelensky said during his nightly address, vowing to liberate every Ukrainian city occupied by Russia.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
