Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky to address G-7 leaders as Russia defaults on foreign debt

Updates from key battlefields: Airstrikes hit Kyiv, Moscow closes in on another key eastern city
A series of Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv on June 26 as the Group of Seven nations began their annual summit in Germany. (Video: Reuters)
Updated June 27, 2022 at 2:31 a.m. EDT|Published June 27, 2022 at 2:14 a.m. EDT
Leaders from the Group of Seven, the world’s wealthiest democracies, are gathered in Bavaria, Germany, and set to discuss on Monday the Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to join and will participate remotely, according to the European Council.

Russia hit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, with a barrage of missile strikes on Sunday, in what was “likely a direct response to Western leaders discussing aid to Ukraine” at the summit, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War said. The missiles struck an apartment block and a kindergarten playground, killing a man and injuring his 7-year-old daughter, among several others.

