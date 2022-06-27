War in Ukraine
At least 10 dead after Russian strike on shopping mall, Ukraine says

June 27, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
President Volodymyr Zelensky said a Russian missile strike hit a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on June 27. (Video: Telegram)
A Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine has left at least 10 civilians dead and scores injured, according to Ukrainian officials.

“The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram, sharing a video of the Amstor mall in Kremenchuk in the Poltava region.

Videos shared from the scene show buildings engulfed in smoke and civilians running for cover. Dmitry Lunin, the governor of Poltava, said 40 people were wounded and 10 were dead so far. With the rescue mission still ongoing, officials warn the number is likely to rise.

Zelensky said the mall was occupied by more than 1,000 civilians when it was struck Monday. “No danger to the Russian army. No strategic value. Only the attempt of people to live a normal life, which so angers the occupiers,” Zelensky wrote. Kremenchuk, a city of more than 200,000 before the invasion, is a large industrial center for the region.

The strike came as Group of Seven leaders met in Germany to announce more moves designed at pressuring Russia over its war in Ukraine. Moscow had launched dozens of missiles over the weekend, including many that struck deep into parts of the country, such as Kyiv, that are firmly controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Aa senior U.S. defense official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon, said Russia launched about 60 missile strikes on Ukraine over the weekend. One strike that hit an apartment building in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday killed one and wounded several more.

The Pentagon is not sure why Russia boosted its strike tempo. One possibility is that Moscow is in protest of the United States delivering Ukraine advanced M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, the senior U.S. defense official said. Another is that the strikes are in response to the G-7 summit.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, wrote on Twitter on Monday that the attack showed Russia should be “designated a state sponsor of terrorism” and called for more weapons to protect our people.” He added, “We need missile defenses.”

President Biden has told Zelensky that the United States intends to provide Kyiv with advanced air defense capabilities, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday.

