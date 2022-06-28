China slashes covid quarantine for travelers, but remains outlier

Coronavirus: What you need to read

Vaccines: Will you need a fourth coronavirus vaccine? Officials have authorized a second booster shot for Americans 50 or older. A vaccine for young kids could also be available soon.

Mask guidance: A federal judge struck down the mask mandate on transportation, but covid-19 cases are on the rise again. We created a guide to help you decide whether to keep wearing face coverings. Most experts say you should keep wearing on planes.

Tracking the virus: See the latest coronavirus numbers and how the omicron variant has spread across the world.

At-home tests: Here’s how to use at-home covid tests, where to find them and how they differ from PCR tests.

New CDC team: A new team of federal health scientists has been formed to provide real-time data on the coronavirus and future outbreaks — a ‘National Weather Service’ to forecast what’s next in the pandemic.

