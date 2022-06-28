Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky pushes U.S. to label Russia a terrorism sponsor after strike on Ukrainian mall

A series of Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv on June 26 as the Group of Seven nations began their annual summit in Germany. (Video: Reuters)

Russia continued its blitz of airstrikes across Ukraine on Monday. More than a dozen civilians were killed in the attacks, leading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accuse Russia of becoming “the largest terrorist organization in the world.” A senior U.S. defense official said the motivation for the more than 60 airstrikes in recent days was unknown. It could be in protest of the Group of Seven summit or the arrival of advanced rocket systems to Ukraine, he said.

Here are some updates from across the country:

Central Ukraine: A Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk killed at least 18 civilians and left scores injured, according to local officials. Zelensky said rescuers are still working to establish how many people are under the rubble, warning “the losses may be significant.”

Kharkiv: Another strike on the outskirts of Ukraine’s second-largest city killed at least five people and wounded more than 30, five of them children. Zelensky said all of the casualties were civilians.

Donbas region: Russian forces haven’t yet encircled Lysychansk, their new target in eastern Ukraine after capturing the strategically important city of Severodonetsk, the U.S. defense official said Monday. “The Ukrainians are fighting very well, or very hard in that part of the battlespace,” he added. Ukrainian forces have been digging trenches around Lysychansk over the past week to seal the city to everyone but military and humanitarian rescue missions.

Kyiv: At least one person was killed in a weekend attack that hit an apartment building in Kyiv, disrupting an uneasy calm that had settled over the capital since Russia withdrew its forces from the area in April.