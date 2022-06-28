Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky pushes U.S. to label Russia a terrorism sponsor after strike on Ukrainian mall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again urged the United States to name Moscow a state sponsor of terrorism — a designation that would trigger significant penalties — after a Russian missile strike on a mall in central Ukraine killed at least 18 people. The leaders of the Group of Seven nations, an assembly of economic powers, collectively condemned the attack as a war crime, and the U.N. Security Council is set to discuss the strike at a meeting on Tuesday.
Ukrainian troops are still holding back Russian forces in Lysychansk, the last Ukrainian foothold in the eastern region of Luhansk. Russia has made marginal advances in recent days, but Ukrainian supply lines are still intact, according to U.S.-based military analysts. Multiple Russian rockets struck Lysychansk on Monday, killing at least eight civilians who were collecting water from a tanker, the regional governor said.
NATO leaders are gathering Tuesday for a summit in Madrid, as the transatlantic alliance seeks a long-term strategy for the war on its borders and global issues like soaring commodity prices. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Monday that the Western military bloc will sharply increase the number of troops it keeps at a high-readiness level to 300,000.
Here’s what to know:
The latest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remained defiant in the face of what military analysts called an “abnormally large” barrage of nearly 50 Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Saturday. The onslaught continued Sunday morning, and Kyiv’s mayor reported several explosions. “No Russian missiles, no strikes can break the morale of Ukrainians,” Zelensky said during his nightly address, vowing to liberate every Ukrainian city occupied by Russia.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.