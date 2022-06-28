The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Zelensky pushes U.S. to label Russia a terrorism sponsor after strike on Ukrainian mall

Updates from key battlefields: More than a dozen killed in airstrikes on shopping mall, residential areas
Drone video shared on June 27 shows aftermath of Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, Ukraine that killed at least 15 civilians. (Video: AP)
June 28, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again urged the United States to name Moscow a state sponsor of terrorism — a designation that would trigger significant penalties — after a Russian missile strike on a mall in central Ukraine killed at least 18 people. The leaders of the Group of Seven nations, an assembly of economic powers, collectively condemned the attack as a war crime, and the U.N. Security Council is set to discuss the strike at a meeting on Tuesday.

Ukrainian troops are still holding back Russian forces in Lysychansk, the last Ukrainian foothold in the eastern region of Luhansk. Russia has made marginal advances in recent days, but Ukrainian supply lines are still intact, according to U.S.-based military analysts. Multiple Russian rockets struck Lysychansk on Monday, killing at least eight civilians who were collecting water from a tanker, the regional governor said.

NATO leaders are gathering Tuesday for a summit in Madrid, as the transatlantic alliance seeks a long-term strategy for the war on its borders and global issues like soaring commodity prices. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Monday that the Western military bloc will sharply increase the number of troops it keeps at a high-readiness level to 300,000.

Here’s what to know:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tajikistan, a close Central Asian ally, on Tuesday. He intends to discuss Afghanistan and other regional issues with his Tajik counterpart in what would be his first foreign trip since the invasion of Ukraine.
  • Ukraine has received advanced multiple-launch rocket systems dispatched by Washington and appears to be employing them “very well,” the Pentagon said.
  • The trial of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who U.S. officials say is wrongfully detained in Russia, will begin July 1. She has been in custody on a drugs charge for four months.
