Colombia prison fire kills at least 51, authorities say

At least 51 people were killed in a prison fire in southwestern Colombia, officials said on Tuesday. The blaze spread after inmates set fire to mattresses during a riot early Monday, Tito Castellanos, director of the national prison system, told local media outlets. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The prison was a medium-security facility in the city Tuluá, an industrial and commercial center in Colombia’s Cacuca Valley.

“The preliminary information is that there was a fight between inmates,” Castellanos said, developing into a full-fledged riot around 2 a.m.

Roughly 1,200 people were housed in the prison, which is 17 percent over capacity, according to authorities. At least 20 people have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

Castellanos said that the fire broke out in an area where at least 160 inmates were confined. The building was old and it didn’t have the fire suppression system needed for the number of people inside, he added.

It was not clear if all of the dead were prisoners, according to Castellanos.

Colombian President Iván Duque wrote on Twitter that he had ordered investigations to better understand the terrible tragedy and that he stood in solidarity with the families of the victims.

President-elect Gustavo Petro said that the state needs to reframe its prison policies. “The Colombian state has viewed prison as a space for revenge and not for rehabilitation,” he wrote on Twitter.

Petro, who will take office in August, pointed to past incidents that had led to the deaths of inmates in Colombia’s overcrowded prison system, including at the country’s largest facility, La Modelo in Bogota.

“What happened in Tuluá, like the massacre in La Modelo, forces a complete rethinking of prison policy," Petro wrote.

