Putin’s ‘toxic masculinity’ to blame for Ukraine war, Boris Johnson says

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would likely not have happened if President Vladimir Putin was a woman, Britain’s Boris Johnson said Tuesday, adding that the Russian leader serves as a “perfect example of toxic masculinity.” Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Johnson’s remarks came as the war in Ukraine entered its 126th day — a deadly conflict that has destroyed cities, displaced millions and killed thousands of civilians.

“If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has,” Johnson told German broadcaster ZDF.

“If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it’s what he’s [Putin] is doing in Ukraine,” Johnson said.

Ukrainian President Zelensky on Tuesday demanded world leaders at the United Nations take further steps to punish Russia, following an escalation of missile attacks and airstrikes on civilian targets — including a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk earlier this week that killed at least 18 people and injured dozens more. Russia claimed that its air force hit warehouses storing Western-donated weapons and ammunition, causing a fire at a “non-functioning shopping center” nearby. However, Ukrainian officials said the mall was filled with civilians at the time of the attack, and videos from the scene showed buildings engulfed in smoke and people running for cover.

Advertisement

Past civilian targets hit in Ukraine include hospitals, schools and a theater in Mariupol which had the word “children” painted on the floor outside in Russian when it was hit.

The Kremlin, on Wednesday, dismissed Johnson’s remarks on Putin with a dose of apparent sarcasm.

“Old Freud during his lifetime would have dreamed of such an object for research,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, in a reference to Austrian neurologist Sigmund Freud, who founded psychoanalysis and had several controversial theories about masculinity.

Others, however, seemingly approved of Johnson’s analysis of the Russian leader’s actions.

“Firstly, Putin is a war criminal,” said Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Wednesday when asked about Johnson’s comments by British television show “Good Morning Britain.” Sturgeon, who leads the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP) and has often clashed with Johnson’s government in London, went on to say that she did “unusually perhaps, agree” with his comments regarding women in politics.

Advertisement

“The world would be a better place if there were more women in positions of leadership,” she said, adding: “I think it is important we don’t generalize. Women make mistakes as well as men make mistakes. But I do think women tend to bring more common sense and emotional intelligence and reasoned approach.”

On social media, others argued that “toxic masculinity” was not Putin’s worst quality.

“Ruthless, psychopathic, murderous and despotic — toxic masculinity is the least of Putin’s disturbing character traits,” tweeted behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings.

Despite his critique of Putin, Johnson has, in the past, been accused of sexism, sparking controversy with his comments about women.

“Voting Tory will cause your wife to have bigger breasts and increase your chances of owning a BMW M3,” the Conservative leader said in 2005, according to British media.

Johnson’s comments came just days after he and Canada’s Justin Trudeau joked about going shirtless to threaten Putin with “our pecs” during the opening of the G-7 summit on Sunday.

Advertisement

“Jackets on? Jackets off? Shall we take our clothes off?” Johnson pondered as the group, who had just announced a ban on new imports of Russian gold, prepared to pose for a photo. “We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin,” he quipped.

Putin’s “tough guy” image, experts say, has been a central part of building Russia’s reputation on the world stage as influential and authoritarian.

“You need to create an image of power,” political strategist Gleb Pavlovsky, who once played a key role in shaping Putin’s public persona, told The Washington Post in 2018. Since the earliest days of Putin’s presidency, Russia’s leader has often been photographed in an array of commanding poses.

Shirtless Putin on horseback, shirtless Putin catching fish and Putin swimming on vacation are just some of the images released by The Kremlin in recent years, along with others that show him taking part in martial arts training and arm-wrestling.

GiftOutline Gift Article