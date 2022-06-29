Pelosi receives communion at Vatican despite earlier U.S. bishop refusal

Placeholder while article actions load

ROME — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), a Catholic and vocal supporter of abortion rights, received the Holy Communion Wednesday during a papal mass in the Vatican Basilica of St. Peter, according to several media reports. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The ceremony stood in marked contrast to the decision by conservative San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone to ban her from receiving it in his own diocese because of her stance on abortion.

In September, Pope Francis had said “I have never refused the Eucharist to anyone,” although he later added that he had never knowingly encountered during Communion a politician backing abortion rights, and reiterated the church position that abortion is “murder.” But critically, Francis had said that the decision about granting Communion to politicians who support abortion rights should be made from a pastoral point of view, not a political one.

Pelosi’s Communion comes shortly the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, erasing the constitutional right to abortion. The Vatican’s own Pontifical Academy for Life had reacted to the decision by calling for a “nonideological” debate: “In the face of Western society that is losing its passion for life, this act is a powerful invitation to reflect together on the serious and urgent issue of human generativity and the conditions that make it possible,” said the Academy’s head Mons. Vincenzo Paglia.

During Friday’s mass at the Vatican, according to media reports, it wasn’t Francis who personally handed Pelosi the holy wafer, as his active participation to masses is increasingly prevented by a knee condition that often confines him to a wheelchair.

The Vatican did not provide any statement on the matter, and declined to comment. But in a city state such as the Vatican, steeped in religious symbolism, Pelosi’s Communion can hardly be considered an oversight. It took place on the day that Francis issued an apostolic letter extolling the virtues of Mass, reminding his church of how such celebration belongs to “the totality of the faithful united in Christ.”

“The liturgy does not say ‘I’ but ‘we,’” wrote Francis in his letter, “and any limitation on the breadth of this ‘we’ is always demonic.”

It remains to be seen whether the Communion given to Pelosi may have any effect on Cordileone’s decision, which was shared by at least four other U.S.-based dioceses. Cordileone’s order to deny Pelosi only applies to churches in his diocese, where Pelosi resides.

