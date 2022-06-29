The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates NATO leaders to approve headquarters for expanded forces in Eastern Europe

On June 28, Turkey agreed to support Finland and Sweden's NATO bids after a month of opposition. (Video: Reuters)
June 29, 2022 at 2:01 a.m. EDT
NATO leaders are expected to sign off on plans for headquarters to command new combat brigades in Eastern Europe as the transatlantic alliance gathers in Madrid on Wednesday, according to a senior European defense official. The move has long been sought by Poland and the Baltic nations, which are among Ukraine’s most vocal supporters.

President Biden will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the summit on Wednesday. Turkey agreed the day before to drop its opposition to the NATO bids of Sweden and Finland, paving the way for the alliance to grow. The deal was the culmination of careful behind-the-scenes diplomatic wrangling that started about six months ago with a phone call between Biden and his Finnish counterpart, a senior administration official said. In a phone call with Erdogan on Tuesday, Biden encouraged him to “seize this moment” and get a deal done, the U.S. official said.

