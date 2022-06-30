Don’t bring babies in, British Parliament tells lawmakers after outcry

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — British lawmakers should not bring their babies to parliamentary debates, authorities said Thursday in a review of the rules prompted by a legislator who was reprimanded for bringing her 3-month-old son to a session. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Some British politicians had called for a change in regulations after Labour Member of Parliament Stella Creasy received a notice for carrying her sleeping newborn in a sling in Westminster Hall last year.

In its report published Thursday, the procedure committee said the “long-standing practice” of keeping babies out during debates should remain in effect for lawmakers to “observe, initiate, speak or intervene in proceedings.”

Responding to the report, Creasy said the ban challenges efforts to allow “politics and parenting to mix,” particularly for new mothers.

“They don’t recognize who is put off parliament by its antiquated rules and approach to women who have children and the need to modernize,” she told The Washington Post in an email.

The speaker of the House of Commons, the lower house, had asked for the review after an outcry from Creasy and her supporters, while some complained that infants were distracting. One Conservative lawmaker called the legislature “no place” for a baby.

Britain is not the only country to reconsider conventions in recent years, as many people contend with how the institutions that make decisions affecting families can be friendly to them and welcoming to mothers in the world of politics, long dominated by men.

Similar questions ensued after a Danish lawmaker was told her baby daughter was “not welcome” in the chambers in 2019 and when a German lawmaker was thrown out of a state parliament for bringing along her 6-week-old son in 2018.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern — the second elected world leader to give birth while in office after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto in 1990 — drew attention when she brought her baby daughter to the U.N. General Assembly in 2018.

Also in 2018, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) cast a vote while holding her 10-day-old baby, the first time an infant was allowed on the floor. The Senate had just passed a rule allowing children under the age of 1 on the floor.

Guidelines from health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say newborn babies require feeding at least every two to four hours, with some breastfed babies feeding as often as every hour.

Thursday’s report in Britain said lawmakers had on “several occasions” brought babies into debates “without disruption” since 2018, but that this “contributed to some confusion and a gap between the House’s practice and the guidance.” It said chairs had some discretion that “should be exercised sparingly.”

The report acknowledged the rules had not been fully clear, noting “a lack of awareness of the guidance.”

Creasy voiced disappointment with the review. She has lobbied for more adequate maternity coverage for members of Parliament to encourage women into policymaking. The House of Commons currently has a record 225 female MPs, making up about 35 percent of its lawmakers.

While members of Parliament who give birth can get a proxy vote for six months and some additional funding, critics say this is insufficient for them to represent the interest of their constituents.

“Change will only come when we start listening to those outside the status quo,” Creasy said.

