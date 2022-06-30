Russia-Ukraine live updates Homecoming for some Mariupol defenders after prisoner swap; NATO summit wraps up

Kyiv and Moscow have traded 144 prisoners each in an exchange that saw the return of some Ukrainian fighters who defended the Azovstal steel plant during a brutal siege before Russia seized control of Mariupol. The youngest Ukrainian prisoner released was 19 and the oldest was 65, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He promised to “do everything to bring every Ukrainian man and woman home.”
Russian forces are continuing their offensive around Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine, where regional governor Serhiy Haidai said 15,000 civilians remain as evacuation efforts continue. “The city itself is under constant fire,” Haidai said.
NATO leaders are meeting Thursday in Madrid for a third and final day. President Biden announced at the gathering Wednesday that the United States will increase its military presence in Europe, citing Russia’s invasion. The new deployments will include a permanent headquarters for the U.S. 5th Army Corps in Poland.
