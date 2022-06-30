The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates Homecoming for some Mariupol defenders after prisoner swap; NATO summit wraps up

Key updates
Russia and Ukraine exchange 144 POWs each in prisoner swap
Ukrainian prisoners of war return home after a prisoner trade on June 29. (Defense Intelligence Ministry Of Defense Of Ukraine Handout/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
June 30, 2022 at 2:15 a.m. EDT
Kyiv and Moscow have traded 144 prisoners each in an exchange that saw the return of some Ukrainian fighters who defended the Azovstal steel plant during a brutal siege before Russia seized control of Mariupol. The youngest Ukrainian prisoner released was 19 and the oldest was 65, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. He promised to “do everything to bring every Ukrainian man and woman home.”

Russian forces are continuing their offensive around Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine, where regional governor Serhiy Haidai said 15,000 civilians remain as evacuation efforts continue. “The city itself is under constant fire,” Haidai said.

NATO leaders are meeting Thursday in Madrid for a third and final day. President Biden announced at the gathering Wednesday that the United States will increase its military presence in Europe, citing Russia’s invasion. The new deployments will include a permanent headquarters for the U.S. 5th Army Corps in Poland.

Here’s what else to know

  • Finland and Sweden were formally invited to join NATO after reaching an agreement with Turkey, whose leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, gained political clout but few concessions from his holdout.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin still intends to capture most of Ukraine and the war is likely to grind on, the top U.S. intelligence official said.
  • Syria said it will recognize the independence of two self-declared breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine that are aligned with Russia.
