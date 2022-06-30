Russia-Ukraine live updates Homecoming for some Mariupol defenders after prisoner swap; NATO summit wraps up

Bullet Key update

Russia and Ukraine each exchanged 144 soldiers on Wednesday in a swap that Ukrainian authorities called the largest prisoner exchange since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in February.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate said 95 of the 144 fighters it brought home had been captured from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, where they had waged a weeks-long last stand before Russian forces captured the southern port city in mid-May.

Forty-three of those fighters are members of the controversial Azov Regiment, the agency said in a statement posted to Telegram on Wednesday. Others included members of various branches of the military, citizen volunteers and a police officer.

They were swapped for 144 fighters from Russia and the Russia-backed, self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, head of the DPR, said in a statement on Telegram.

Many of the Ukrainians returned from captivity with serious injuries, including gunshot and shrapnel wounds, burns, fractures and amputated limbs, the Ukrainian statement said. The statement added that the fighters were receiving emergency medical and psychological care.

Pushilin said many of the soldiers loyal to Russia who had been freed were also injured and “need urgent qualified medical assistance.”

“The enemy turned out to have very valuable military personnel,” Pushilin said.

Tetyana Kharko, the sister of a captured Ukrainian soldier and member of a group representing the relatives of those who fought in Azovstal, confirmed that several fighters had returned home.

“We are very happy to see their smiles, their eyes,” Kharko said in a video posted to Telegram. “We are waiting for each and every defender, I am eagerly waiting for my brother, waiting for every hero who was defending our country.”