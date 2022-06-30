Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine’s Snake Island

RIGA, Latvia — Russian forces say they are withdrawing from Ukraine’s Snake Island, a highly contested island in the Black Sea they captured shortly after the start of the war — presenting a small but strategic win for Ukraine on Thursday.
Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, is about 40 km off the southern coast and is a critical outpost for controlling shipping lanes for the export of Ukrainian grain and accessing the key port of Odessa.
“On June 30, as a gesture of goodwill, the Russian Armed Forces completed their assigned tasks on Snake Island and withdrew the garrison stationed there,” Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.
“[We] demonstrated to the world community that the Russian Federation does not interfere with the efforts of the UN to organize a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine.”
The Russian military has previously described withdrawals from Kyiv and other parts of Central Ukraine as “gestures of goodwill” after facing fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces and suffering major losses.
The Defense Ministry added in its Thursday statement that “now it is up to Ukraine” to clear its ports from mines and resume grain shipments.
The war has cut vital shipping lanes, leaving tons of Ukraine’s agricultural goods stranded in silos. Western leaders accused Moscow of holding food insecure countries “hostage” by disrupting supplies and contributing to global hunger.
Moscow responded by saying it won’t prevent grain shipments or use the clearing of ports to renew an attack on Odessa but Ukrainian officials have been wary of taking up that promise.
Covering just 0.17 square kilometers (0.06 square miles), Snake Island made headlines in the early days of the war when a Russian warship ordered a small team of Ukrainian border guards there to surrender or face attack. The Ukrainians responded: “Russian warship, go f--- yourself,” prompting the Russians to open fire.
The resisters were initially thought to have been killed but later were said to have been taken prisoner. Their heroic stand has been celebrated across Ukraine on stamps and posters and hailed as a rallying moment in the defense of their country.
Ukraine’s armed forces confirmed the Russian withdrawal on their Facebook page Thursday and thanked fighters in nearby Odessa for helping to reclaim the “strategically important” territory.
“KABOOM! No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job,” Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, tweeted.
The Ukrainian military has recently been on a renewed mission to retake the island and launched a series of attacks against Russian forces.
Last week, Ukraine’s southern operational command said it had used “aimed strikes with the use of various forces” on Snake Island, causing “significant losses” among Russian troops and the destruction of Russian air defense systems, radars and vehicles. The announcement came just a few days after Moscow boasted it repelled Ukraine’s attacks by destroying over a dozen of drones and taking down 21 missiles. The Washington Post could not independently verify those claims.
Ukraine’s success in the push for Snake Island is partially attributed to new weapons supplies by the West. British intelligence assessed that Ukraine “almost certainly” managed to sink the Russian naval tug boat Spasatel Vasily Bekh, which was delivering weapons and personnel to Snake Island, thanks to donated Harpoon anti-ship missiles.
Pro-Russian war reporters and bloggers have also linked the reinforcement of Ukraine’s fighting capabilities with French artillery systems CAESAR, stationed in Odessa, as one of the reasons for the withdrawal, signaling a win for Kyiv and its Western allies.
“After the transfer of French self-propelled howitzers CAESAR and [tactical missiles] Tochka-U to the Odessa region, the density of artillery fire from the Odessa region increased manifold,” a popular Telegram blogger known as Rybar wrote Thursday.
The move to withdraw from the island was described as a setback for the Russian forces but “a necessary move to save the lives of Russian soldiers” in the pro-Kremlin outlets.
The news comes as NATO leaders continue to meet in Madrid Thursday, for a third and final day. President Biden announced at the gathering Wednesday that the United States will increase its military presence in Europe, citing Russia’s invasion. The new deployments will include a permanent headquarters for the U.S. 5th Army Corps in Poland.
Suliman reported from London. David Walker in the U.K. contributed to this report
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: NATO leaders are meeting Thursday in Madrid for a third and final day. Kyiv and Moscow have also traded 144 prisoners each in an exchange that saw the return of some Ukrainian fighters who defended the Azovstal steel plant.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
