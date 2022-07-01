Russia-Ukraine live updates Odessa apartment strike kills at least 14; Russia warns of new iron curtain

At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured after a Russian strike on a residential building in the Odessa area, Kyiv said early Friday. Regional officials said that two nearby buildings were also hit, resulting in three additional fatalities. The Kremlin more than doubled the rate of its missile strikes in the second half of June, according to a Ukrainian general, who said more than half of the Russian munitions date back to the Soviet era and are inaccurate, resulting in significant civilian casualties.
Ukrainian forces, while outgunned, this week retook strategically important Snake Island. But Russia continued to make minimal advances around the eastern city of Lysychansk and had “partial success” trying to seize the city’s oil refinery, according to Ukraine. Footage from Russian state media appeared to show some fighters inside the plant, one of the largest in Ukraine.
President Biden pledged to help defend “every inch” of NATO territory, as a summit that sought to reinvigorate the transatlantic alliance in the face of an expansionist Russia ended Thursday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a stark Cold War reference the same day, telling reporters that a new iron curtain was descending between Moscow and the West.
