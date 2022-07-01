Who is Viktor Bout, Russian arms dealer eyed in rumored prisoner swap? Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout at the Criminal Court in Bangkok in 2008. (NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

The fate of two Americans detained in Russia could depend on what the U.S. government decides to do with an imprisoned Russian arms dealer nicknamed the "Merchant of Death," whose wild exploits once inspired a Hollywood film starring Nicolas Cage. Viktor Bout, 55, is a former Soviet military translator who became an international air transport mogul after the fall of communism. Bout is currently serving a 25-year sentence at a medium-security prison in Illinois for conspiring to kill U.S. nationals and selling weapons to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

The Kremlin has long pushed for Bout’s release, calling his conviction “unlawful.” And in recent weeks, media reports in Russia have hinted that he could be swapped for WBNA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

On Friday, Griner appeared in a Russian court to face drug charges stemming from her arrest at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport in February. Whelan was arrested and charged with spying in 2018 — and has called the trial politically motivated.

U.S. officials have declined to say whether the Biden administration is seeking a prisoner swap involving Griner and Whelan. In April, another U.S. prisoner held in Moscow — former Marine Trevor Reed — was released in exchange for a Russian convicted in the United States.

Many, including Bout’s own lawyer in the United States, believe that he would have to be released for Griner and Whelan to be allowed back to the United States.

Bout’s lawyer in the United States, Steve Zissou, says that what Moscow wants is “obvious.”

“All that remains is for the U.S. government to have the courage to admit the obvious – get what we can for Viktor Bout,” Zissou said. “The alternative should be obvious – no Americans will be exchanged unless Viktor Bout is sent home along with them.”

