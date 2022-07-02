The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Kyiv sees Odessa strike as retaliation for Moscow’s Snake Island withdrawal

Video posted to Telegram on July 1 shows the remains of a recreational center in the resort town of Serhiivka, near Odessa, after it was struck by a missile. (Video: Telegram)
July 2, 2022 at 2:11 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian officials believe the deadly strikes on an apartment block and a recreation center in the Odessa region were retaliation by Russia after it was forced to withdraw from strategically important Snake Island earlier this week. “The occupiers cannot win on the battlefield, so they resort to vile killing of civilians,” a Ukrainian security chief told reporters Friday. The Kremlin claimed that it only targets military infrastructure, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.

Ukraine is dispersing across the country materiel provided by its Western partners to avoid potentially heavy losses in the event of successful Russian strikes, U.S. officials say. The move has proved effective so far, even in the face of increased Russian attacks. The United States will also send more ammunition compatible with the advanced rocket launchers it has provided, which Ukrainian authorities say are having an impact on the battlefield.

In the east, Russia is focusing its war efforts on several industrial plants in Lysychansk, the last city in the Luhansk area where Kyiv still maintains a vestige of control. The Kremlin claims to have seized an oil refinery as well as a gelatin factory there, though Ukraine said it still maintains some control over both facilities.

Here’s what else to know

  • The European Union’s executive arm will draft a plan this month outlining how it will support member states looking to cut back on Russian energy imports amid rising prices.
  • British nationals Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill have been charged with “mercenary activities” by Moscow-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine, according to Russian state media.
  • Russian media has suggested that notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in Illinois, may be exchanged for detained WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.
