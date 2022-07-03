At least 3 dead, several injured after rare shooting at Copenhagen mall

Placeholder while article actions load

Three people were killed and several more were injured in a shooting at a Copenhagen mall, officials in the Danish capital said Sunday. At around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Copenhagen police received reports of a shooting at Field’s, a shopping center east of the canal that bisects the city of about 800,000. Officers arrested a suspect near a highway exit 13 minutes later.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Danish man, is believed to have acted alone, police said after a preliminary investigation. He will be charged with manslaughter, Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen said, according to Danish broadcaster TV2.

A man in his 40s, a young man and a young woman were killed in the shooting, according to law enforcement. Police were working to inform relatives of the deaths.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the shooting in a statement as a “cruel attack.” She offered her sympathy to the victims, their families and “to all the Danes who have been close to the eerie events.”

The attack was a shock for many Danes, as mass shootings are rare in Denmark and other Scandinavian countries, which have strict firearms laws.

“We have all been brutally torn out of the bright summer we had just begun,” Frederiksen said. “It is incomprehensible. Heartbreaking. Pointless.”

Copenhagen hosted opening events this weekend for the Tour de France, whose organizers said in a statement they were “extremely shocked and saddened to hear of what has happened in Copenhagen. The people of Copenhagen had given the peloton one of the greatest welcomes in the sport’s history.”

British singer Harry Styles also canceled a Sunday night concert located near Field’s.

The shooting comes as Copenhagen’s Nordic neighbor, Oslo, reels from a shooting at a gay club that left two people dead and 10 seriously injured.

