Russia-Ukraine war live updates Lysychansk ‘on fire’ as two sides dispute control of eastern city

Russian forces are entrenching themselves in the Lysychansk area, and the city is “on fire,” the regional governor said Sunday morning.
Russia on Saturday said it had encircled Lysychansk, which Ukraine disputed. But the Ukrainian counterclaims were probably “outdated or erroneous,” according to an analysis from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, which said Ukrainian forces probably conducted a “deliberate withdrawal” from the city. Unconfirmed videos showed Russian forces erecting a red “victory” flag in Lysychansk and “casually walking around” its neighborhoods.
In the Russian border city of Belgorod, three people were killed and four others injured in explosions early Sunday, the regional governor said. The reports could not be immediately verified, and there was no immediate response from Ukraine.
Here’s what else to know
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russian forces are entrenching themselves in the Lysychansk area, and the city is “on fire,” the regional governor said Sunday morning. Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said Russian fighters attacked Lysychansk — a key piece in Russia’s effort to capture the Donbas region — using tactics even more brutal than in Severodonetsk, the neighboring city seized last month.
The fight: A slowly regenerating Russian army is making incremental gains in eastern Ukraine against valiant but underequipped Ukrainian forces. The United States and its allies are racing to deliver the enormous quantities of weaponry the Ukrainians urgently need if they are to hold the Russians at bay.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.