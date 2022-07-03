The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Lysychansk ‘on fire’ as two sides dispute control of eastern city

Key updates
Updates from key battlefields: Lysychansk and Mykolaiv under seige
Homes reduced to rubble by a Russian strike are seen June 25 outside Lysychansk, Ukraine. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)
Updated July 3, 2022 at 3:22 a.m. EDT|Published July 3, 2022 at 3:00 a.m. EDT
Russian forces are entrenching themselves in the Lysychansk area, and the city is “on fire,” the regional governor said Sunday morning.

Serhiy Haidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said Russian fighters attacked Lysychansk — a key piece in Russia’s effort to capture the Donbas region — using tactics even more brutal than in Severodonetsk, the neighboring city seized last month.

Russia on Saturday said it had encircled Lysychansk, which Ukraine disputed. But the Ukrainian counterclaims were probably “outdated or erroneous,” according to an analysis from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, which said Ukrainian forces probably conducted a “deliberate withdrawal” from the city. Unconfirmed videos showed Russian forces erecting a red “victory” flag in Lysychansk and “casually walking around” its neighborhoods.

In the Russian border city of Belgorod, three people were killed and four others injured in explosions early Sunday, the regional governor said. The reports could not be immediately verified, and there was no immediate response from Ukraine.

Here’s what else to know

  • Ukraine has requested Turkey detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship bound for its Black Sea coast that is apparently loaded with stolen grain. The backlog of Ukrainian grain, prevented from being exported by blockades in the Black Sea, threatens to worsen hunger in parts of the world far from the war.
  • Poland and other countries in Russia’s shadow are moving to rapidly build up their military might and civilian readiness.
  • Russian activity in the Kharkiv region is intensifying, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Saturday night address. Earlier in the day, rockets struck a railway in the city, Reuters reported.
  • Ukrainian officials are expected to present recovery plans at the two-day Ukraine Recovery Conference beginning Monday in Lugano, Switzerland. Zelensky called the country’s reconstruction “the largest economic project of our time in Europe.”
