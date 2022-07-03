Russia-Ukraine war live updates Lysychansk ‘on fire’ as two sides dispute control of eastern city

Bullet Key update

Video posted by Ukraine's State Emergency Services on July 1 shows a destroyed apartment building in Odessa after an overnight strike. (Video: State Emergency Services of Ukraine)

Here are some updates from across Ukraine:

Odessa region: At least 21 people were killed and about 40 wounded in a Russian strike on a resort town southwest of the Black Sea port city of Odessa on Friday. A residential building and a recreation center were hit in the overnight attack, according to Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin again denied that its military targets civilian infrastructure despite evidence of such destruction and civilian casualties. Independent rights groups have documented numerous examples of Russian strikes on sites populated with noncombatants.

Lysychansk: The city is “on fire,” with Russian forces becoming entrenched, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said early Sunday, adding that their tactics were incredibly brutal. He said earlier that Russian troops trying to lay siege to this eastern city had managed to take over parts of a local oil refinery. Russia says it has control of the entire facility, one of the largest in the country. A Chechen politician said that Russian-backed forces had encircled Lysychansk. The Ukrainian National Guard refuted that, though the counterclaims were likely “outdated or erroneous,” analysts said.

Kharkiv: Russian rockets struck a railway in this city, Reuters reported. There were attacks across districts Saturday, injuring four civilians in the region, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

Mykolaiv: Russia fired 12 missiles at this southern city in the span of a day, a regional official said Friday. No casualties have been reported thus far. Ukrainian National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk said Russia is planning further attacks in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.

Snake Island: Russia this week withdrew forces that had been occupying this highly contested, strategically important Black Sea island, in a significant win for the outgunned Ukrainian military.