Russia-Ukraine war live updates Latest Western arms will help Ukraine recapture Lysychansk, Zelensky says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz touted the strength of the NATO alliance amid questions over whether he and Western nations believe Russian President Vladimir Putin will limit his ambitions to the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin has criticized the possibility of NATO expanding and characterized as a provocation Ukraine, Finland and Sweden’s interest in joining the alliance.

“This is a moment where we have to make absolutely clear that we are strong enough that no one should just think about attacking, for instance, NATO territory,” Scholz said during a Sunday appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “And this is why I said to my parliament, that we are ready and willing to defend every centimeter of NATO territory in Europe.”

Ukraine is not part of the NATO alliance, but its interest in joining — and the growing closeness with member nations since the start of the Russian war — has heightened Putin’s tensions with the West.

Scholz said Germany has budgeted for extra military spending and will strengthen the ability of NATO to defend its allies.

He is among the few leaders of Ukraine’s allies in Western Europe who continue to speak with Putin. On Sunday, he likened the Russian leader’s mind-set to that of “imperialists of the 17th and 18th century” who think that if a nation has enough might, it can take the sovereign territory of its neighbors.

“When I talked to him, I said, 'You have to accept the European Union. And that a big alliance of democratic states is building a very strong federal group of states — a union, outside of you. And he was very much thinking about NATO. And I told him NATO is not aggressive. It’s just about defense,” Scholz said.