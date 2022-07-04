The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Latest Western arms will help Ukraine recapture Lysychansk, Zelensky says

A photo published on July 2 by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov shows Russian and Chechen flags outside a destroyed Lysychansk building. (AP)
Updated July 4, 2022 at 2:31 a.m. EDT|Published July 4, 2022 at 2:30 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian forces withdrew from Lysychansk, allowing Russia to claim control of the city that had been Kyiv’s final foothold in the eastern Luhansk province. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged to “return thanks to our tactics, thanks to the increase in the supply of modern weapons. Ukraine does not give anything up.”

Kyiv’s loss means Moscow has seized essentially all of Luhansk and can move its sights toward neighboring Donetsk. The Kremlin has targeted the larger Donbas area, which includes both Luhansk and Donetsk, in the latest phase of its invasion. Russian forces are likely to turn their focus toward the cities of Siversk, Bakhmut or Slovyansk next, according to military analysts. Fighting in the east will probably remain “grinding and attritional,” Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday.

As Kyiv labors to hold ground, senior Ukrainian officials will gather with European leaders in Switzerland for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which begins Monday. Zelensky and his wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, are set to separately address the conference virtually.

Here’s what else to know

  • Britain is slated to unveil a major aid package — including an additional $525 million in World Bank loan guarantees — at the Ukraine Recovery Conference.
  • Russia shelled several cities in the Donetsk region. In Slovyansk, six people were killed and 20 wounded, officials said.
  • Turkish authorities have detained a Russian-flagged cargo ship loaded with stolen Ukrainian grain, Ukraine’s ambassador in Ankara said.
