U.S. concludes Israeli fire killed Palestinian American journalist

TEL AVIV — An American-led analysis of forensic and ballistic evidence, as well as the separate Israeli and Palestinian investigations, found that the bullet that killed Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh likely originated from an Israeli soldier, but added that there was “no reason to believe this was intentional,” the State Department said Monday.

The Palestinian Authority handed over the bullet to the U.S. Security Coordinator on Saturday, complying with Israel’s demand that without the bullet it would not be able to determine if Abu Akleh had been shot by an Israeli gun or weapons from armed Palestinians in the area at the time of the shooting.

Abu Akleh, a longtime correspondent for Al Jazeera news, was shot in the head on May 11 while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

“The USSC found no reason to believe that this was intentional but rather the result of tragic circumstances during an IDF-led military operation against factions of Palestinian Islamic Jihad on May 11, 2022, in Jenin, which followed a series of terrorist attacks in Israel,” the statement said.

