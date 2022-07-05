Boris Johnson’s latest scandal prompts resignation of top ministers

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — Two of Boris Johnson’s most senior cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday, raising serious questions about Johnson’s leadership and how long the British leader might cling to power. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Sajid Javid, the health secretary, announced their departures within minutes of each other, making it clear they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership.

Sunak tweeted, “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Javid wrote in his resignation letter that although Johnson survived a vote of no-confidence last month, the ruling Conservative Party was no longer demonstrating competence nor acting in the national interest. “It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership,” he wrote to Johnson, "and you have therefore lost my confidence too.”

Johnson’s demise has been predicted many times before, as he has faced one political scandal after another. But while he has lost the support of some of his top aides along the way, until recently he has maintained the public backing of his cabinet.

Advertisement

The resignations on Tuesday came after Johnson apologized for appointing to the central and sensitive role of deputy chief whip a Conservative lawmaker, Chris Pincher, who had been accused of groping two men. Johnson had been informed of the allegations in 2019.

“There is no place for anyone in this government who abuses power,” Johnson said Tuesday. “I bitterly regret the decision not to … intervene.”

Last month’s no-confidence vote was triggered by a different scandal, Partygate, with Conservatives members of Parliament echoing the public’s deep disgust over lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street during the pandemic.

GiftOutline Gift Article