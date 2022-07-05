Ukraine Russia live updates NATO signs accession protocols for Finland and Sweden

Members of the NATO military alliance took a major step Tuesday in their bid to welcome Sweden and Finland to the fold. Delegations gathered in Brussels to sign “accession protocols” for the two states, after which NATO members must ratify their accession to complete their formal joining of the bloc.
NATO’s expansion is likely to come as a major irritation to Moscow, which sees it as an attempt to curb Russia’s sphere of influence. Russian state media reported that work is underway to ensure the security of Russia in the face of NATO expansion on its borders.
