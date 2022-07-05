Ukraine Russia live updates NATO signs accession protocols for Finland and Sweden

Members of the NATO military alliance took a major step Tuesday in their bid to welcome Sweden and Finland to the fold. Delegations gathered in Brussels to sign “accession protocols” for the two states, after which NATO members must ratify their accession to complete their formal joining of the bloc.

“This is truly a historic moment for Finland, for Sweden, for NATO — and for our shared security,” said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. He said the alliance’s growth from 30 members to 32 would make nations stronger and safer. The signing ceremony follows a decision last week during a NATO summit in Madrid to admit the two Nordic states after some political wrangling with NATO member Turkey. Stoltenberg reiterated Tuesday that members have “found common ground” and overcome difficulties.