Ukraine Russia live updates NATO signs accession protocols for Finland and Sweden

July 5, 2022 at 7:51 a.m. EDT
From left, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde hold a joint news conference after the signature of accession protocols at NATO headquarters in Brussels, July 5, 2022. (Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Members of the NATO military alliance took a major step Tuesday in their bid to welcome Sweden and Finland to the fold. Delegations gathered in Brussels to sign “accession protocols” for the two states, after which NATO members must ratify their accession to complete their formal joining of the bloc.

“This is truly a historic moment for Finland, for Sweden, for NATO — and for our shared security,” said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. He said the alliance’s growth from 30 members to 32 would make nations stronger and safer. The signing ceremony follows a decision last week during a NATO summit in Madrid to admit the two Nordic states after some political wrangling with NATO member Turkey. Stoltenberg reiterated Tuesday that members have “found common ground” and overcome difficulties.

NATO’s expansion is likely to come as a major irritation to Moscow, which sees it as an attempt to curb Russia’s sphere of influence. Russian state media reported that work is underway to ensure the security of Russia in the face of NATO expansion on its borders.

Here’s what else to know

  • Zelensky says his nation needs “colossal funds” to rebuild. His prime minister put the sum at $750 billion.
  • Russian forces are making “substantive progress” in their bid to capture Ukraine’s Donbas region, according to a daily update from Britain’s Defense Ministry.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be in Vietnam on Tuesday for a two-day visit before heading to a Group of 20 meeting later this week in Indonesia. Russia is Vietnam’s biggest arms supplier.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his troops to “break” the will of Russian forces, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the eastern region of Luhansk. The area’s regional governor, Serhiy Haidai, warned Ukrainians on Tuesday not to collaborate with Russian forces.
