Boris Johnson faces mounting resignations. How did he get here?

Placeholder while article actions load

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in serious trouble — again — with more than 20 members of his government resigning in the past day. Ministers and aides, including two senior members of his cabinet, say they no longer have faith in his leadership after a series of scandals, the latest involving an ally accused of improper sexual conduct.

But Johnson has vowed to stay on.

Johnson rose to power in 2019 on a promise to “get Brexit done.” At times during his nearly three years at 10 Downing Street, as the British prime minister’s office is known, he was popular with much of the British public, and even more popular within his Conservative Party — securing a huge parliamentary majority for the party in a December 2019 general election. But since then he has lost the public’s confidence: In a new YouGov poll, 69 percent of Britons said Johnson should resign, and many of his party members agree.

Advertisement

So, how did we get here? Here’s what you need to know.

Who are Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak — and why do their resignations matter?

Senior cabinet ministers Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned Tuesday within minutes of each other, expressing a lack of confidence in Johnson’s leadership.

They appeared to have been tipped over the edge by the latest scandal engulfing Johnson and his government — over allegations that the prime minister promoted Chris Pincher, a political ally he knew had been accused of misconduct, to a key government position, and then mischaracterized what he knew about it.

Having a senior cabinet member resign is a big deal in British politics, and Javid and Sunak were in particularly important positions. Sunak, as chancellor of the exchequer, was essentially Britain’s finance minister, responsible for handling the cost-of-living crisis facing millions of Britons. Javid was Britain’s health and social care secretary, leading the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both had strong words for Johnson in their resignation letters. Sunak said: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

Advertisement

He also implied that Johnson was not willing to be honest with the public about the costs of stabilizing Britain’s economy, which faces runaway inflation.

In his own resignation letter, Javid wrote that although Johnson survived a vote of no-confidence vote last month, the Conservative Party was no longer demonstrating competence nor acting in the national interest.

“It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership,” he wrote to Johnson, “and you have therefore lost my confidence too.”

What is the Chris Pincher scandal?

In February, Johnson promoted Pincher, a Conservative lawmaker, to the position of deputy chief whip in the House of Commons, a leadership role that involved keeping Conservative Party members voting in line with the government’s legislative agenda.

But Pincher last week resigned from that post amid a scandal, as the British press widely reported that he allegedly tried to grope several men while intoxicated at a bar. Pincher wrote in a letter to Johnson that he “drank far too much” and “embarrassed myself and other people” at a gathering.

Pincher had been accused of inappropriate behavior at least twice before. He resigned from his post as government whip in 2017 after a Conservative Party activist accused him of making unwanted advances toward him. And in 2019, after Johnson brought him back into government, Pincher was again accused of similar misbehavior.

But the key problem for Johnson centers on what he knew, and when. At first, as the scandal broke and Pincher resigned, Johnson’s official spokesman said the prime minister did not know of earlier incidents of Pincher’s alleged misconduct. Several cabinet ministers also spoke out defending Johnson, saying they had been assured he did not know about the earlier allegations.

Advertisement

Then, Simon McDonald, the former head of Britain’s diplomatic service, accused the government of misleading the public in a letter that he published on Twitter — a highly unusual move for a British civil servant. “Mr. Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation,” McDonald said.

Johnson’s office was then forced to backtrack, saying that the prime minister had been unable to recall the briefing earlier. In an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, Johnson admitted he was told about the 2019 complaint against Pincher and said he made a “bad mistake” by bringing Pincher back into government despite the complaints. “I regret that,” he said.

Will Boris Johnson resign?

Johnson says he has no plans to quit for now. But this is only the latest in a series of scandals that Johnson has faced — although it appears to pose one of the biggest challenges to his leadership so far.

Advertisement

Johnson was criticized for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. A public inquiry concluded in October 2021 that the pandemic was “one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced.”

It was made worse by a series of scandals — dubbed “Partygate” — as it emerged that several parties were held at Downing Street when lockdowns and social distancing requirements were in place during the worst of the pandemic. Voters described it as a “betrayal,” and many recounted the sacrifices they had made, including socially distanced funerals and isolating hospital visits, during the pandemic.

In April, Johnson was fined by police — making him the first sitting British prime minister found to have broken the law — for his attendance at a birthday party during lockdown in June 2020.

Advertisement

He has also faced allegations that he tried to secure a government job for his then-girlfriend Carrie Johnson (now his wife) when he was foreign secretary. And he has been criticized over the mounting cost-of-living crisis in the United Kingdom.

Former allies began withdrawing their support, with one condemning the “culture of casual law-breaking” at Downing Street. Last month, he faced a vote of no confidence from his party — and while he survived, more than 40 percent of his Conservative colleagues voted against him.

What’s next for Johnson?

Johnson has made it clear he intends to stay as prime minister.

And because he survived the no-confidence vote in June, he is safe from party challenges for the next year.

But the Conservative Private Members’ Committee in Parliament, informally known as the 1922 committee, could vote to change the rules that protect Johnson from another no-confidence vote for the year after he survives one. This would allow Johnson’s party colleagues to vote again sooner on whether to keep him as their leader.

Advertisement

The committee is set to meet Wednesday and could decide to elect new members next week. A fresh intake of lawmakers opposed to Johnson and committed to changing the rules could tip the balance.

In addition to the fallout from the Pincher scandal, Johnson still faces a possible parliamentary investigation over whether he lied to lawmakers in the context of “Partygate.”

Adela Suliman and Adam Taylor contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article