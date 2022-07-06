British diplomat among several foreigners detained by Iran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has detained several foreigners, including a senior British diplomat, on espionage charges, state media said Wednesday.
“Britain’s second most senior envoy, who traveled to Iran as a tourist, is among them," the report said. “The footage shows that this person was collecting soil samples.”
A video posted by Fars news, which is linked to the IRGC, included images of the foreigners touring the desert. In the video, a reporter says that the IRGC was conducting a missile maneuver in the area — and that Iranian authorities planned to expel the British diplomat after he apologized for the incident.
The British government has not confirmed the arrest.