British diplomat among several foreigners detained by Iran

The IRGC’s intelligence wing accused the foreigners, including the UK’s Deputy Head of Mission in Tehran, of collecting soil samples in a prohibited area of Iran’s central desert, where its operatives monitored them with drones, the Fars news agency reported.

“Britain’s second most senior envoy, who traveled to Iran as a tourist, is among them," the report said. “The footage shows that this person was collecting soil samples.”

A video posted by Fars news, which is linked to the IRGC, included images of the foreigners touring the desert. In the video, a reporter says that the IRGC was conducting a missile maneuver in the area — and that Iranian authorities planned to expel the British diplomat after he apologized for the incident.