Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia moves to seize Donetsk; widespread missile strikes put Ukraine on alert

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk province, urged the region’s residents — numbering more than 350,000 — to flee as shelling continued and military analysts warned of a focused Russian effort there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in neighboring Luhansk province on Monday, a day after Ukrainian troops withdrew from the province’s last holdout city. Donetsk province, also part of Donbas region whose capture has been a Kremlin target since its focus shifted east, is bracing itself.

“The destiny of the whole country will be decided by the Donetsk region,” Kyrylenko told the Associated Press in Ukraine. He described shelling as “very chaotic” and lacking a “specific target.”

He said a central market in Slaviansk, as well as an area in Bakhmut including a school and other buildings, had recently come under Russian shelling.

“I call on everyone: evacuate!” he tweeted Tuesday, showing photos of the Slovyansk market in flames.

“To them civilians are just a target. Shelling will be repeated. Anyone who stays in Bakhmut is risking his own lives,” he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.