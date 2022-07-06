The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Russia moves to seize Donetsk; widespread missile strikes put Ukraine on alert

Russia fired missiles at a market and residential area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk on July 5, causing multiple casualties. (Video: Reuters)
Updated July 6, 2022 at 2:57 a.m. EDT|Published July 6, 2022 at 2:30 a.m. EDT
Most of Ukraine was under an air alert Tuesday evening, as missiles struck the country’s west — which has seen relatively little combat — and cities in the battered south and east. Russia appeared to be targeting its firepower at a highway connecting Donetsk, the region that is the Kremlin’s next target, to the neighboring Luhansk region, which is already under occupation.

Canada and Denmark ratified Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO accession protocols, shortly after the two Nordic countries submitted the documents on Tuesday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on other members of the transatlantic alliance to proceed swiftly to “limit opportunities for interference by adversaries.” Estonia, Norway and Iceland are also poised to sign off on the two candidates soon.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to attend a gathering of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Indonesia later this week that will focus on food and energy security. A one-on-one meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is not on the agenda, the State Department said.

Here’s what else to know

  • Donetsk’s governor urged the region’s 350,000 residents to evacuate as Russia intensified its bombardment of the eastern region.
  • President Biden has read a letter written by WNBA star Brittney Griner, who said she fears indefinite detention in Russia. The White House did not say whether the president has plans to meet with Griner’s family.
  • Leaders representing over 40 countries and several multilateral organizations signed the Lugano Declaration, committing themselves to supporting Ukraine in its recovery from wartime destruction.
