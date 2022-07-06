Bishops suspend priest convicted of child sex abuse, reopen probe

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Catholic Church in Venezuela has reopened its investigation into a priest who was convicted of sexually abusing a child but was later returned to the ministry, officials said Wednesday. The announcement came just over two weeks after The Washington Post reported on the case of the Rev. Luis Alberto Mosquera, the priest in Venezuela's Lara state. Mosquera, 63, was convicted in 2006 of abusing a 6-year-old boy and sentenced to more than seven years in prison, but in 2008, he was released and allowed by the church to resume his work as a priest. A photo posted on his Facebook page in 2016 and reposted in 2017 showed him surrounded by children.

Mosquera’s case was one of 10 involving allegations of child sexual abuse scrutinized by The Post for the report published in June. In half the cases, dating from 2001 to 2022, The Post found that convicted priests were released early from their sentences or served no prison time at all. In at least three cases, they were allowed to return to ministry.

Bishop Mario del Valle Moronta Rodríguez, the first vice president of the Venezuelan Conference of Bishops, told reporters in Caracas on Wednesday that Mosquera had been suspended from ministry while the investigation was reopened. It was not clear when he was suspended or whether the church was investigating new allegations or reviewing the incident in which he was convicted.

“I cannot tell you the exact date because I am not the bishop of Barquisimeto, but he has been suspended,” Moronta said.

Mosquera confirmed to The Post in January that he was working as a priest in Lara, but declined to answer other questions. He could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday. People in Humocaro Alto confirmed to The Post that Mosquera had been removed from the parish without any explanation.

The bishops’ conference held an unusual news conference to discuss the church’s response to allegations of sexual abuse by its priests.

