Who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister?

Liz Truss

The current foreign secretary, who has not resigned her post, has reportedly cut short a Group of 20 working trip to Indonesia on Thursday to fly back to Britain amid the political turmoil. She has won applause for her handling of the Ukraine war and would be the Conservative Party’s third female prime minister if she got the job, following in the footsteps of Theresa May, who took office in 2016, and Margaret Thatcher in 1979.

Like both women, Truss, 46, studied at Oxford University, where she received a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. In an interview with the BBC, she recalled being taken as a child to anti-nuclear marches by her “left-wing” parents and chanting for Thatcher to leave office. However, she eventually joined the right-leaning Conservative Party, entering parliament in 2010. She worked in the ministries for education, environment and justice. She was appointed minister for women and equalities in 2019 and succeeded Dominic Raab as foreign secretary in 2021.

