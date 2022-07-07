Europe

Who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister?

July 7, 2022 at 7:59 a.m. EDT
A street light illuminates the door of Number 10 Downing Street in central London on July 6, 2022. (Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images)
Speculation is already swirling about who could replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s next prime minister.

Here are some key contenders:

Liz Truss

The current foreign secretary, who has not resigned her post, has reportedly cut short a Group of 20 working trip to Indonesia on Thursday to fly back to Britain amid the political turmoil. She has won applause for her handling of the Ukraine war and would be the Conservative Party’s third female prime minister if she got the job, following in the footsteps of Theresa May, who took office in 2016, and Margaret Thatcher in 1979.

Like both women, Truss, 46, studied at Oxford University, where she received a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. In an interview with the BBC, she recalled being taken as a child to anti-nuclear marches by her “left-wing” parents and chanting for Thatcher to leave office. However, she eventually joined the right-leaning Conservative Party, entering parliament in 2010. She worked in the ministries for education, environment and justice. She was appointed minister for women and equalities in 2019 and succeeded Dominic Raab as foreign secretary in 2021.

Truss supported staying in the European Union during the Brexit referendum in 2016 but soon got on board with the project after the decision to leave was made. Before politics she previously worked in the energy and telecommunications industries and is a qualified management accountant. She is married with two children.

Rishi Sunak

The former chancellor of the exchequer — the U.K.'s top finance minister — was a front-runner to replace Johnson until a scandal over his billionaire heiress wife’s tax affairs earlier this year. His handling of the runaway inflation that sparked a cost-of-living crisis has also seen Sunak’s popularity plummet. Along with his mentor, former health secretary Sajid Javid, he sparked the start of cabinet minster resignations when he stepped down Tuesday.

Sunak, 42, became chancellor in 2020 just as the coronavirus pandemic began, moving in next door to Johnson, at No. 11 Downing Street. He was first elected to parliament in 2015 and had been dubbed “Dishy Rishi” by some British tabloids because of his charismatic presentations and slick use of social media.

“My parents sacrificed a great deal so I could attend good schools,” Sunak, whose parents are immigrants with Indian roots, wrote on his official website. He attended the prestigious boarding school Winchester College, then Oxford and Stanford universities. He worked in finance at Goldman Sachs and other companies before co-founding an investment firm, and has said he believes in “free enterprise and innovation” to ensure future prosperity.

But his star faded substantially after a series of scandals, including a dispute over his billionaire wife’s tax filing status and criticism for his handling of the economy including from loyal Conservative Party voters feeling the pinch.

Jeremy Hunt

A former foreign and health minister, Hunt has managed big portfolios but was relegated to the backbenches of Parliament after he lost out to Johnson in a 2019 bid to lead the Conservative Party. He has been an outspoken critic of Johnson and pushed for a vote of no-confidence to oust him in June. Hunt chairs an influential committee that scrutinizes the government’s management of health care and has been praised by some British media outlets as a steady hand.

An elected member of Parliament since 2005, Hunt, 55, has in-depth institutional knowledge of the party and climbed the political ranks under former prime minister David Cameron. But his career has not been without bumps - as health minister before the coronavirus pandemic hit, he was known for a protracted dispute with junior doctors and medical staff over their contracts in a confrontation that led to several strikes over pay and working conditions.

He went on to become foreign secretary in 2018 and handled political clashes with Iran and China. The Oxford-educated Hunt was a “Remainer” in the Brexit debate. Before politics, Hunt worked briefly in Japan and later ran an educational publishing business and set up a charity to help AIDS orphans in Kenya. He is married with three children.

Ben Wallace

The defense secretary tweeted on Thursday urging Johnson to go. But Wallace has not stepped down, citing an “obligation to keep this country safe, no matter who is PM.” When asked during a Washington Post Live event in May about polling that showed him as the “people’s favorite” to replace Johnson, Wallace said: “I’m so uninterested in a pitch for leadership … I doubt I’d want to be prime minister, but I am a politician, so you can read that answer as you’d like.”

Wallace, 52, has been defense secretary for three years, overseeing strategic operations and defense planning, and is a member of the National Security Council. He has been a member of Parliament since 2005. He attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and was commissioned as an officer to the Scots Guards in his 20s, which brought him to Northern Ireland, Germany, Cyprus and Central America.

Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat, 49, is largely known as an outspoken backbench lawmaker and critic of Johnson. He has been a member of Parliament since 2015, serving as chair of the influential Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

Before joining politics, he worked as a journalist in Lebanon and served in the British army. During a decade-long military career, he worked in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Tugendhat is known for his tough foreign policy positions, having co-founded the China Research Group in Parliament, which calls for a more critical government policy toward Beijing. He was placed under personal sanctions, along with other members of Parliament, by China in 2021.

Tugendhat comes from a prominent political family in Britain — his father is a high-court judge, and his uncle is a member of the House of Lords. His mother’s side of the family is French, as is Tugendhat’s wife, and his father-in-law is a French diplomat. Tugendhat is Catholic, though he has Jewish ancestry and has complained of antisemitic attacks during his 2019 reelection campaign. Tugendhat backed Johnson rival Michael Gove in the 2019 Conservative Party leadership election.

Others?

Other names being touted for the premiership include the current chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, recently-fired minister and longtime Johnson frenemy Michael Gove and trade minister Penny Mordaunt. Attorney General Suella Braverman also said late Thursday that she would mount a leadership bid, though she remains in Johnson’s government.

Adam Taylor and Sofia Diogo Mateus contributed to this report.

