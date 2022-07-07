The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Boris Johnson expected to resign as U.K. prime minister

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions on June 22. (Jessica Taylor/AFP/Getty Images)
July 7, 2022

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation Thursday amid a party revolt and is due to give a statement to the nation, his office told The Washington Post.

More than 50 members of his own government have resigned in 48 hours, saying they no longer have faith in his leadership after a series of scandals, the latest involving an ally accused of improper sexual conduct.

The BBC, the public broadcaster, said Johnson had agreed to resign but hoped to stay in office until the autumn while a leadership contest takes place to replace him. After days of digging in and refusing to step down, Johnson’s departure will come as a relief to many Conservative Party lawmakers who accused him of plunging Britain into a near constitutional crisis.

