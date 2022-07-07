The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Western artillery making impact; Russian forces draw toward Slovyansk

Key updates
Updates from key battlefields: Ukraine expects intense combat in Slovyansk
Ukrainian service members use a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-caliber Caesar howitzer to fire toward Russian positions at a front line in the eastern region of Donbas on June 15. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images)
Updated July 7, 2022 at 2:33 a.m. EDT|Published July 7, 2022 at 2:30 a.m. EDT

Western artillery pieces that have been flowing into Ukraine since spring are starting to make a difference on the battlefield, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Wednesday night address, inflicting “very noticeable strikes” on Russian logistical targets.

But after weeks of fighting, outgunned Ukrainians have ceded most of Luhansk, Ukraine’s easternmost region, to Russian forces, the area’s governor said. The Kremlin’s troops are also closing in on the Donetsk city of Slovyansk, which the British Defense Ministry predicted would be the next key battleground in the Donbas area, and assaulting nearby settlements with barrel artillery and multiple-rocket systems, according to the Ukrainian armed forces. Although Russia hasn’t claimed any territorial gains since July 3, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank, analysts expect its forces to resume more significant offensive operations.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday continued to sound the alarm about the war’s impact on food security. As many as 828 million people were affected by hunger last year, the WHO said in a new report, and global price spikes caused by the war threaten to cause “global destabilization, starvation and mass migration on an unprecedented scale.”

Here’s what else to know

  • President Biden on Wednesday told the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges, that he is working to secure the player’s release “as soon as possible,” according to the White House.
  • Canada was the first of several NATO members to ratify Finland and Sweden’s accession to the military alliance Tuesday, after delegations signed protocols for the two Nordic states to join. Lawmakers in all 30 member states must approve their admission, and the process is expected to take months.
  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Indonesia Thursday for a gathering of Group of 20 foreign ministers that will focus on food and energy security. A traditional one-on-one meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is not on the agenda, according to the State Department.
