Boris Johnson’s zombie government could still have some life in it

LONDON — Welcome to Day One of Boris Johnson’s new, strange and super awkward premiership, dubbed the “the long goodbye” by friendly British newspapers. Others compare his new government to a kind of zombie entity. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The embattled, soon to be discarded prime minister, who succumbed to a ministerial revolt and announced his resignation on Thursday, plans to stay in office until his fellow Conservative Party members choose his successor — a process that might not be complete until September or October.

And so Johnson may trundle on, for weeks to months — a leader degraded by almost 60 resignations, which saw top ministers branding the him as not fit for leadership, because he cannot be trusted to tell the truth.

This could cause problems.

Britain is the fifth largest economy in the world, a member of the elite wealthy nation club of the Group of Seven, and a crucial ally to the United States, Europe and Ukraine.

Johnson quickly appointed a new jiffy cabinet to keep the government functioning, but many of these new faces are inexperienced low fliers.

First order of business, Johnson told his cabinet, he “would not seek to implement new policies or make major changes of direction,” according to a readout provided by 10 Downing Street.

Like many countries, Britain is the midst of a cost of living crisis, facing 9 percent inflation and forecast to slide into a recession. This summer there are threats of massive national strikes by unions representing railway conductors, teachers, postal workers, nurses and others.

Johnson assured the nation that “major fiscal decisions should be left for the next prime minister.” Or as Robert Buckland, who returned to the cabinet as Welsh secretary, put it: “This prime minister no longer has the political authority to do new things.”

Okay, then what?

Many are wary of what Johnson might do during his last summer at 10 Downing. He will certainly try to resuscitate his standing — he will have the world stage and a bully pulpit and a massive PR operation at his service.

“It’s very difficult to see how Boris Johnson, given the character that he is, is going to be able to govern for three months in quiet humility and contrition,” George Freeman, who resigned as science minister on Thursday, told reporters.

It is still possible that Johnson could end up vacating his offices sooner than he wants. Some members of his own party still want him gone tomorrow.

A former Conservative Party prime minister, John Major, wrote that leaving Johnson in office for the summer “unwise, and may be unsustainable.”

Johnson’s predecessors — who were also shoved aside — were Theresa May and David Cameron. They both remained in office as their party chose a new prime minister. But both still had the backing of their members of parliament. They were trusted. May left because she couldn’t ink a Brexit deal. Cameron left because he lost the Brexit referendum to Johnson.

But the problem here is that Johnson is so damaged.

David Gauke, writing in the New Statesman, explained that May and Cameron “may have been flawed, but Johnson is different. He has been forced from office because he is in disgrace.”

In its editorial, the Times of London argued that Johnson should go now and let an interim leader such as Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab to step in while a successor is chosen. He previously stood in for Johnson while the prime minister was seriously ill with covid.

The editorial suggested that while Cameron and May could be relied on as caretakers to act with “honesty and integrity,” Johnson could not.

“Mr Johnson, by contrast, is leaving in disgrace, rejected by his own party for his persistent dishonesty, rule-breaking and flagrant disregard for the codes and conventions that underpin public life,” it said.

The opposition Labour Party is threatening to call a vote of no-confidence if Johnson doesn’t step down immediately.

The party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, on the BBC, called the current prime minister “a proven liar who’s engulfed in sleaze and we can’t have another couple of months of this.”

“So they do have to get rid of him, and if they don’t, we will call a no-confidence vote because it’s pretty clear — he hasn’t got the confidence of the house or the British public,” she said.

Ed Davey, the leader of another party in opposition, the centrist Liberal Democrats, said it was “ludicrous” to leave Johnson in power.

If the majority of lawmakers in Parliament backed it, one possible option could also be a general election.

But it’s doubtful that Conservative lawmakers, even very disgruntled ones, would go before the voters as there’s a real chance of they could lose their majority if an election was held today.

The race to succeed Johnson kicked off Friday with Tom Tugendhat out of the tracks early with an article in the Daily Telegraph saying that he was putting together a “broad coalition” of supporters and would offer the party a “clean start.” Tugendhat is the chair of the influential foreign affairs committee and a frequent critic of the Johnson administration.

“I have served before — in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister,” he wrote.

According to the Daily Mail, more than a dozen lawmakers are preparing leadership bids. The Attorney General Suella Braverman said she wanted to give it go — even before Johnson resigned — and former minister Steve Baker suggested he was mulling it over. Other names doing the rounds include: Ben Wallace, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Penny Mordaunt.

Any Conservative lawmaker can put their name in the hat as long as they have enough nominations. In 2019, candidates needed eight nominations. Those rules could be changed next week.

