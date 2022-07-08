Who is Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese leader wounded in a gun attack?

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, one of the country's most powerful postwar leaders, was shot Friday when attending a campaign event in the city of Nara, Japanese officials said. Abe is not displaying vital signs, according to public broadcaster NHK.

A longtime fixture in Japan's political landscape, Abe served as the country's premier for a short stint — from 2006 to 2007 — before holding the country's highest political office again between 2012 and 2020. His center-right Liberal Democratic Party has dominated Japanese politics since it was founded in 1955.

By the time he resigned due to ill health in August 2020, Abe had become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister since World War II. His tenure exceeded that of his grandfather Nobusuke Kishi, who led Japan from 1957 to 1960; his father, Shintaro, also served as chief cabinet secretary, the country’s second-most powerful position.

The economic policies he pursued during his second stint in office, dubbed “Abenomics,” were intended as shock therapy for an economy that had become stagnant after a lengthy postwar boom. Abe’s “three arrow” strategy called for a combination of monetary easing, government spending and economic reforms to end more than two decades of lost growth. Debate over whether the strategy worked is not settled, though few structural reforms were enacted and the cycle of hyper-low inflation was not broken.

Abe continued Japan’s long-standing security alliance with the United States, but relations with Tokyo’s closest neighbors were strained during his time in office. He bolstered right-wing nationalists by visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, which honors, among others, World War II war criminals. Abe also enacted laws to allow Japan’s Self-Defense Forces to fight alongside allies overseas, in a move that particularly angered China.

He also became a particularly vocal critic of Beijing’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific after leaving office. Earlier this year, Abe urged the United States to abandon its policy of strategic ambiguity toward Taiwan and commit to defending the self-governing island in event of a Chinese attack. During the coronavirus pandemic, Japan also delivered millions of vaccine doses to Taiwan — a transfer that Abe reportedly helped facilitate.

Abe also notably cultivated a close friendship with President Donald Trump, when the two were in office. He was the first foreign leader to meet Trump after the 2016 election and rolled out the red carpet during the president’s 2019 state visit to Japan. Trump became the first foreign leader to meet Japan’s new emperor, Naruhito, and took ringside seats at the first sumo tournament of the new imperial era, with the winner being presented a specially made “Trump Cup.”

