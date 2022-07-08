Russia-Ukraine war live updates Moscow pauses ahead of more intense attacks; Putin dares West to fight

It has been 19 weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, initiating a full-scale war with its neighbor, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has the same answer for those asking whether he would consider ceding territory in a potential peace deal: no — emphatically.

This time, the person asking was CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, whose interview with Zelensky aired Thursday evening.

“Ukrainians are not ready to give up their lands as new territories of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said, shaking his head as he replied. “This is our land. We have always said this, and we will never give it up.”

Questions about Ukrainian concessions have swirled since the conflict’s early days, when analysts and officials expected Russia to swiftly take over the country. But Ukraine’s fierce resistance has emboldened Zelensky, who has since repeatedly disparaged the idea of allowing Moscow to redraw its border and subsume land it has captured during the fighting.

In the CNN interview, however, Zelensky acknowledged that Russia controls almost all of Ukraine’s Luhansk province and that his troops were forced to retreat to avoid catastrophic losses.

He also reiterated his lament that Ukraine is not a part of the NATO military alliance.