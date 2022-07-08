The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine war live updates Moscow pauses ahead of more intense attacks; Putin dares West to fight

Russian rockets fell on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on July 7, leaving at least one dead and six injured. (Video: Wojciech Grzedzinski/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated July 8, 2022 at 3:02 a.m. EDT|Published July 8, 2022 at 3:01 a.m. EDT

Russian forces attacking Ukraine are pausing to rest and resupply, with the Kremlin probably preparing for more intense attacks in the coming weeks, according to analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. Nevertheless, smaller-scale offensives appear to be ongoing in the eastern region of Donetsk, Russia’s next target.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the war is only just getting started, as he dared Ukraine’s Western partners to fight his troops on the battlefield. Despite Putin’s bravado, the Russian military faces significant long-term challenges: international sanctions are hurting Moscow’s ability to replenish its arsenal, and the Kremlin is scrambling to find experienced fighters after losing many troops earlier in the invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that many Ukrainians felt “personal gratitude” for the support extended by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has started the process of resigning his post. Johnson said British cross-party support for Ukraine could continue.

Here’s what else to know

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would not relent until “wrongfully detained” WNBA star Brittney Griner is freed from Russian detention. She pleaded guilty to carrying cannabis oil during a Friday trial in Moscow.
  • Top Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov is in Indonesia for a gathering of Group of 20 foreign ministers. He will be face-to-face with many of his Western counterparts for the first time since the war began, though most have refused to meet with him alone.
  • Zelensky reiterated that his country would not cede territory in a potential peace deal with Russia.
Loading...