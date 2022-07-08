'Shocked’ and ‘saddened’ world leaders react to Shinzo Abe’s assassination

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

World leaders past and present expressed their shock and sadness at the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday while attending a political rally. News of the shooting of Japan’s longest serving leader has reverberated around the globe and cast a spotlight on political violence and gun culture in the country and elsewhere.

European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a “brutal and cowardly murder,” adding that a “wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Abe a “dear friend” and said his country would observe a national day of mourning on Saturday “as a mark of our deepest respect.”

“Deeply saddened by the heinous killing of Shinzo Abe, a defender of democracy and my friend & colleague over many years,” tweeted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that it was “incredibly sad news” and said that Abe’s “global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many.”

Russia, which has had strained relations with Japan since Tokyo imposed sanctions in response to the Ukraine invasion, also sent its sympathies.

The Kremlin “strongly condemned” the killing, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Abe was a patriot who defended Tokyo’s interests at the negotiation table. Thanks to that, he had good relations with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

The 67-year-old had been giving a speech in Nara, near Osaka, ahead of elections for Japan’s upper house of parliament on Sunday. Videos showed a chaotic scene with Abe, unmoving, lying on the ground as attendees yelled for an ambulance.

Before learning of Abe’s death, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Indonesia attending a gathering of Group of 20 foreign ministers, called the shooting a “very, very sad moment.”

“Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan,” Blinken said.

John Hudson in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, Grace Moon in Seoul, Regine Cabato in Manila, Amar Nadhir in Bucharest, Robyn Dixon in Riga, Latvia, and Eva Dou contributed to this report.

